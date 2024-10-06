As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a...
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally
Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2)
Mike Gallagher rallying America to Stand With Israel
Jonathan Roumie Interview: Jesus Actor from ‘The Chosen’ About His New Film ‘Heart...
SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying
One Country Will Beef Up Its Border Defenses Against Russia
America Last: Kamala Announces $157 Million for Lebanon
KJP Claims It's 'False' FEMA Used Funds for Illegal Immigrants. That's Not What...
Arizona Is in Danger of Turning Into California
Stand With Steel Laborers, Not Union Bosses: Trump’s Path to the Union Vote
Is There a Problem? Legalized Murder Is the Harris Solution
A Tribute to America, My Family and a Dear Friend and Mentor
Thoughts on the Israel/Palestine Conflict
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Issues Grim Warning If Trump Doesn’t Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 06, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk got the party started at former President Donald Trump’s first rally back in Butler, Pennsylvania, after just narrowly surviving an assassination attempt.

Advertisement

In a rare appearance, Musk showed his support for Trump among a crowd of 60,000 people, donning a black Make America Great Again hat and a T-shirt that read "Occupy Mars.”

“As you can see, I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA," Musk joked before getting serious and declaring 2024 "the most important election of our lifetime."

He suggested that this year’s election holds more weight than any other U.S. election. Musk also warned the 60,000 people in the crowd that the Democratic Party wants to “take away your freedom of speech."

Jumping excitedly on the stage next to Trump, Musk warned that the 45th president must “win to preserve democracy” and the Constitution. 

Recommended

Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

The billionaire spoke highly of Trump while taking jabs at President Joe Biden. 

“You know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said. “And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.” 

Musk somberly begged Americans to vote on November 5, cautioning that if Trump doesn’t win, “this will be the last election.” 

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying Sarah Arnold
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It Derek Hunter
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
KJP Claims It's 'False' FEMA Used Funds for Illegal Immigrants. That's Not What She Was Saying in 2022. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Advertisement