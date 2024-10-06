Elon Musk Issues Grim Warning If Trump Doesn’t Win

Elon Musk got the party started at former President Donald Trump’s first rally back in Butler, Pennsylvania, after just narrowly surviving an assassination attempt.

In a rare appearance, Musk showed his support for Trump among a crowd of 60,000 people, donning a black Make America Great Again hat and a T-shirt that read "Occupy Mars.”

“As you can see, I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA," Musk joked before getting serious and declaring 2024 "the most important election of our lifetime."

The Democrats must absolutely be losing their minds right now. This is EPIC 🔥pic.twitter.com/mCD5FGQfQ9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 5, 2024

He suggested that this year’s election holds more weight than any other U.S. election. Musk also warned the 60,000 people in the crowd that the Democratic Party wants to “take away your freedom of speech."

Jumping excitedly on the stage next to Trump, Musk warned that the 45th president must “win to preserve democracy” and the Constitution.

The billionaire spoke highly of Trump while taking jabs at President Joe Biden.

“You know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said. “And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.”

Musk somberly begged Americans to vote on November 5, cautioning that if Trump doesn’t win, “this will be the last election.”