'So, As I Was Saying,' Trump Takes the Stage for the Second Time In Butler, PA

Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, for the first time since the July 13 attempted assassination on him.

Over 60,000 supporters flocked to Butler to hear Trump speak as he promised to "Make America Great Again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined, and nearer to victory than ever before." He began his speech with "As I was saying" and pointed to the same chart he pointed to just moments before he was shot at in July.

That chart saved his life.

“So as I was saying…”



Trump shows same chart that was onscreen during his assassination.



Legit one of the all time greatest moments of any political speech.



pic.twitter.com/PqJBe1flP5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2024

Trump offered a moment of silence at 6:11 when the first shots rang out nearly three months ago.

CHILLS: Donald Trump asks for a moment of silence at 6:11, the time shots rang out, as ‘Ave Maria’ is sung 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dkAaBvJxIb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2024

The 45th president honored Corey Comperatore, the father, husband, and firefighter who lost his life during the shooting.

President Trump pays tribute to Corey Comperatore. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/egVnaiKT65 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 5, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The love that Corey showed on that day and throughout his life is the love that sustains our entire movement. Love that our families have, love of our communities, and love of our country. It is a force more powerful than any hatred and malice. pic.twitter.com/7PyJVg8wyi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2024

He also honored David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were injured during the July 13 rally.

President Trump acknowledges brave Americans David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were badly wounded on July 13th. pic.twitter.com/qQ4mmedQ2r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2024

Trump recounted the deadly day in July, saying that the 20-year-old shooter did not "stop our movement" and did not "break our spirit."

WATCH as President Trump recounts the harrowing events of July 13th and delivers an inspirational message to the American people:



“He did not stop our movement, he did not break out our spirit, he did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from evils of poverty,… pic.twitter.com/vpBwKXxYst — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 5, 2024

The former president vowed never to stop fighting for the American people despite the Democratic Party continually trying to slander, impeach, assassinate, and throw him off the ballot.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Over the past 8 years, those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and even tried to kill me but I have NEVER stopped fighting for you." pic.twitter.com/muaXQFcddo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2024

