Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About...
CNN’s Top Legal Analyst to Jack Smith: You Violated the Cardinal Rule of...
Poll Finds Trump Doing Surprisingly Well With This Voter Group in Michigan
Supreme Court To Decide if Mexico Can Keep Blaming Others for Its Own...
Why Gun Tracing Data is Way Overblown In News Reports
Kamala Harris, FEMA and Pete Buttigieg Victimize Hurricane Helene Survivors a Second Time
Democrats Are Exclusionary Elitists
JD Vance Tears Into Biden-Harris Admin During Butler, PA Rally
How the Second Trump Butler Rally Is Different From the First
How Trump Reacted to Biden’s Response to Israel’s Attack on Iran Is Priceless
A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania
Trump Returns to Butler Pennsylvania for the First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Hurricane Helene Victims Lash Out at Biden, Harris: ‘Disgraceful’
Elon Musk Slams FEMA Over Hurricane Helene Response
Tipsheet

'So, As I Was Saying,' Trump Takes the Stage for the Second Time In Butler, PA

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 05, 2024 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, for the first time since the July 13 attempted assassination on him. 

Over 60,000 supporters flocked to Butler to hear Trump speak as he promised to "Make America Great Again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined, and nearer to victory than ever before." He began his speech with "As I was saying" and pointed to the same chart he pointed to just moments before he was shot at in July. 

Advertisement

That chart saved his life. 

Trump offered a moment of silence at 6:11 when the first shots rang out nearly three months ago. 

The 45th president honored Corey Comperatore, the father, husband, and firefighter who lost his life during the shooting. 

Recommended

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He also honored David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were injured during the July 13 rally. 

Trump recounted the deadly day in July, saying that the 20-year-old shooter did not "stop our movement" and did not "break our spirit." 

The former president vowed never to stop fighting for the American people despite the Democratic Party continually trying to slander, impeach, assassinate, and throw him off the ballot. 

Advertisement
Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania Sarah Arnold
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself at Kamala’s Wisconsin Rally Matt Vespa
CNN’s Top Legal Analyst to Jack Smith: You Violated the Cardinal Rule of a Federal Prosecutor Matt Vespa
Who Is Going to Vote Democrat? Mark Lewis
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Advertisement