How the Second Trump Butler Rally Is Different From the First

As Trump supporters flocked to Butler, Pennsylvania, for the second time since the first assassination attempt on the former president, safety was at the top of everyone’s minds.

Before former President Donald Trump took the stage, crowds of people held a prayer vigil for him, asking God for “the safety and protection of family, friends, neighbors, and community.”

Others were heard saying, “We come together and ask for continued and increased protection in the upcoming hours, days, and weeks. "

Heightened security measures were also in play as more than 60,000 people showed up to support Trump. Secret Service agents lined the stage while snipers took their positions on the same rooftop where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots. Secret Service agents also " coordinate closely" with Pennsylvania state police to ensure the 45th president and rallygoers are safe.

“Since the attempted assassination of former President Trump on July 13, the U.S. Secret Service has made comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing, and protective operations," Secret Service (USSS) spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said. "Today, the former President is receiving heightened protection, and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously.”

The rally will differ from past Trump rallies, where it will serve more as a remembrance for Corey Comperatore, the father, husband, and firefighter who died during the shooting. Comperatore’s firefighter uniform could be seen in the stands, surrounded by dozens of flowers.

Upon touching down in Pennsylvania, Trump greeted the Comperatore family, giving each family member a big hug.

President Trump is wheels down in Pennsylvania, where he embraces the Comperatore family upon departure to Butler.



🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/tlePfAgjkl — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 5, 2024

The doctor who tried to save Comperatore's life during the attempted assassination on July 13th was also invited to speak, admitting that he was a former Democrat.

"Having said that, I have another disclaimer. I used to be a Democrat. Please forgive me for that," Dr. James Sweetland told the crowd.