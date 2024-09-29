Kamala's Popularity Is Slipping Among Crucial Demographics

Vice President Kamala Harris’s political “honeymoon” is long over and may even be approaching divorce.

New polls reveal trouble in paradise for the Democrat candidate as she struggles to maintain voter support in crucial states. According to a Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker poll, former President Donald Trump leads Harris in Nevada, 49 to 48 percent.

At the same time, Harris appears to be losing support from Hispanic voters in Arizona, a critical swing state.

Fox News host Sandra Smith and pollster Daron Shaw pointed to a recent survey that found that Trump leads Harris among the 51 to 48 percent demographic.

“Some of the warning signs are coming from the Hispanic voters. She had an 18-point lead with them in August in that state. That has now shrunk to 11,” Smith said.

She noted that Harris is losing ground with young voters under 30, pointing out that the vice president once had a 13-point lead but has now decreased to a 12-point deficit.

Democrat candidates historically have relied heavily on Hispanic and young voters to carry them across the finish line. However, with six weeks until the 2024 election, that trajectory appears to be shifting.

Shaw pointed out that in 2020, Trump narrowly received 30 percent support from Hispanics and voters under 30. However, as of September, the former president has secured nearly 40 percent of the support among the demographics.

“Amongst younger voters, these are smaller sample sizes, so we have to be a little cautious here, but the fact that he is competitive, let alone leading amongst younger voters, is devastating news for her campaign,” Shaw said.

“She desperately needs those voters to swing back to their traditional patterns; she’s going to win a state like Arizona,” he continued. “This is a state decided by 12,500 votes last time. You can’t hemorrhage voters from your key coalitions and expect to carry a state like Arizona.”

Trump is also catching up with Harris in other states President Joe Biden carried in 2020.

A recent Minnesota Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll found Harris’s lead over Trump slipping.