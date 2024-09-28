Angel Moms Tell Kamala to Stop 'Pretending' She Cares About the Border

Unless you’re a Hollywood celebrity or a Democrat megadonor, forget about hearing from Vice President Kamala Harris. On Friday, Angel Moms spoke against Harris, saying they feel she has abandoned them.

During a former President Donald Trump campaign press call, Angel mothers, Patty Morin, Alexis Nungaray, and Anne Fundner, went scorched Earth on Harris as she was visiting the southern border for the first time since June 2021, despite being named the Biden Administration’s “border czar.”

The mother’s children were all killed either by illegal immigrants or poisoned by fentanyl, thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless border policies. However, the vice president has not reached out to any of them.

“I would tell her, put all the border protections back into place that she and President [Joe] Biden had stopped in those first hundred days,” Morin said. “Put those border protections back into place and start deporting the folks that are here in our country.”

Morin’s daughter was raped, bludgeoned, and strangled to death last year by an MS-13 gang member who was illegally residing in the U.S.

She called on the government to start deporting every single illegal alien, citing concerns that millions of illegal immigrants in the country have crossed the border undetected.

“We don’t even know where they are,” she said. “It’s going to be chaos for years and years to come.”

Meanwhile, Nungaray wanted to know if it would take Harris losing a loved one to actually do something about the crisis at the border instead of staging a photo op nearly four years after taking office.

“Would she only do that if it was someone that mattered to her because in our eyes, it seems like we don’t matter, and she’s shown that this entire campaign,” she said.

Nungaray’s 12-year-old daughter was killed in June by an illegal Venezuelan national. She was reportedly lured under a bridge in Texas, where she was then abused and strangled to death. Her body was found in a nearby creek the next day.

The Angel mom exposed Harris’ sudden emergence into the spotlight as the vice president abruptly decided she “cares” about securing the border.

“She came out of nowhere within the last 30-40 days trying to make some type of effort, which really is no effort at all. It’s very sad, it’s very disgraceful, it’s very inhumane,” she added.

Fundner echoed similar remarks, saying Harris’ newfound focus on the border is “all for campaigning reasons.”

“I would say that she is late coming to the table on this. At any point, she can do something,” Fundner said. “She can reinstate Remain in Mexico, which is an incredible Trump policy, and she can end catch and release. She can bring back, as I mentioned earlier, all the border policies, but she doesn’t.”

The Angel mom, whose 15-year-old son died after accidentally ingesting fentanyl in 2022, criticized Harris for going to the border and pretending she suddenly cared.

Earlier, I reported on Harris’ trip to the southern border, in which her campaign said the vice president would focus on stopping the influx flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

More than 30 tons of fentanyl have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. In 2021, just after the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies took effect, 90 percent of 80,000 opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl.