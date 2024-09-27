'Top' Law Enforcement Group That Endorsed Harris, Is Led By Democratic Political Operative

The “leading” law enforcement group that endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and the one that her campaign can’t stop bragging about, is actually run by a Democratic political operative.

Police Leaders for Community Safety, which pledged its support to Harris earlier this week, is the only police group to endorse the vice president. However, upon further investigation by Fox News, the group is “Comprised of former law enforcement leaders and not a leading group.” The organization is also just a couple of months old and launched on June 11 this year.

According to a registration document filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), its president, Gail Hoffman, is a Democrat who worked on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign as director of surrogates and for the Clinton Administration.

In fact, Hoffman appears to have never worked for a police agency.

In a recent press release, the group praised the Biden-Harris Administration for its latest string of gun-control executive orders targeting the Second Amendment.

The organization declared its support for red flag laws, and the Biden-Harris White House revealed that it would give millions of dollars to states that agree to adopt gun confiscation laws.

We strongly support the promotion of safe gun storage, red flag laws and other measures that will improve the background check system. These preventive actions are crucial in ensuring that firearms are kept out of dangerous hands. The Administration’s investment in community violence interventions is also vital as it addresses the need for collaboration between law enforcement, community organizations, and public health entities to tackle gun violence from multiple angles.

The group's Board Vice Chair, Rick Myers, claimed Harris would "protect" the Second Amendment, criticizing "too many politicians call themselves tough on crime and say they support law enforcement but then don’t have the courage to do what is right to keep us safe."

On the contrary, the National Fraternal Order of Police endorsed former President Donald Trump earlier this month— the United States’ oldest and largest police labor organization.

The group said there is “zero doubt” about who it wants running the country. Patrick Yoes, the FOP's National President, praised Trump for prioritizing the men and women of law enforcement.