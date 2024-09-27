ICE Director Goes Scorched Earth On Biden-Harris Admin's Border Crisis

As Vice President Kamala Harris visits the U.S.-Mexico border for nothing more than a political stunt, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Patrick Lechleitner exposed the ramifications of the Biden-Harris Administration’s border policies.

In a letter released on Friday, Lechleitner revealed that more than 13,000 illegal immigrants with murder convictions are currently residing in the United States— all of whom illegally crossed the border under President Joe Biden and Harris’ term.

As of July 2024, there have been at least 662,566 non-citizens with criminal histories on ICE’s radar. Thirteen thousand ninety-nine of those have been convicted of homicide, and even more are not in federal custody. However, they are part of ICE’s “non-detained docket,” which means the criminal illegal immigrants are living freely within the U.S. while they wait for their immigration proceedings— which could take years.

The numbers get more concerning.

435,719 illegal aliens who are residing in the U.S. are convicted criminals, 226,847 are currently facing criminal charges, and 15,800 illegal immigrants have been convicted of sexual assault.

In a rough total, the Biden-Harris Administration has let in 425,000 convicted criminal illegal immigrants— enough to fill Michigan’s football stadium four times.

As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!



Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities. pic.twitter.com/fIoCAduJ9M — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 27, 2024

“We are removing and returning record numbers of migrants who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States, and prioritizing for removal those who present national security and public safety risks, and recent border crossers,” Lechleitner’s letter read. “From mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024, DHS removed or returned more than 893,600 individuals, including more than 138,300 individuals in family units. The majority of all individuals encountered at the Southwest Border over the past three years have been removed, returned, or expelled.”

JUST IN: New ICE report reveals the Biden-Harris administration has let in 425,000 illegal immigrants who are convicted criminals.



That is enough people to fill Michigan's football stadium 4 times.



The report says the following illegals are "roaming the country":



- 13,099… pic.twitter.com/ddq048DSFB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 27, 2024

Harris visited the southern border for the first time since June 2021 when she went to El Paso, Texas.

Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, accused Harris' border visit of being nothing more than her checking a box.

"After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala Harris is finally headed down to the border," he said. "This is nothing more than for her to check the box, but what it is in reality is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day, and also a slap in the face to the American public. Where has she been?"