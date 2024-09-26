Team Biden Asks Israel to Surrender
Were FBI Informants Among J6 Crowd? Biden DOJ Won't Deny It

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 26, 2024
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) grilled Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz over claims that FBI informants were among the crowd on January 6, 2021. 

Horowitz was questioned about his report, which has taken nearly four years and won’t be released before the election, before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. 

The report will include the number of FBI informants who participated in the J6 protest, which Horowitz claimed he had “not made such finding.” 

However, he did not deny it either. 

“Do you have evidence of the number of confidential human sources that were operating on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6?" Massie asked.

“Our report will include the information in that regard," Horowitz replied. 

Massie continued to grill Horowitz, asking him if there were more than 100 undercover officials among the crowd, which Horowitz refused to answer. 

“I’m not in a position to say that, both because it is in draft form and we have not gone through the classification review," Horowitz said. "And so I need to be careful." 

It was also revealed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to dispatch former President Donald Trump’s request for at least 10,000 National Guard troops to ensure that D.C. was safe and secure on J6. 

