Were FBI Informants Among J6 Crowd? Biden DOJ Won't Deny It

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) grilled Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz over claims that FBI informants were among the crowd on January 6, 2021.

Horowitz was questioned about his report, which has taken nearly four years and won’t be released before the election, before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

The report will include the number of FBI informants who participated in the J6 protest, which Horowitz claimed he had “not made such finding.”

However, he did not deny it either.

“Do you have evidence of the number of confidential human sources that were operating on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6?" Massie asked.

“Our report will include the information in that regard," Horowitz replied.

Massie continued to grill Horowitz, asking him if there were more than 100 undercover officials among the crowd, which Horowitz refused to answer.

“I’m not in a position to say that, both because it is in draft form and we have not gone through the classification review," Horowitz said. "And so I need to be careful."

Today I asked DOJ Inspector General why his J6 report has taken almost 4 years and won’t come out before the election.



The number of FBI informants participating in the January 6th 2021 protest will shock folks.



I’ll post the rest of my questions from this hearing later today. https://t.co/3bkzzNj8oJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 25, 2024

It was also revealed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to dispatch former President Donald Trump’s request for at least 10,000 National Guard troops to ensure that D.C. was safe and secure on J6.

And here it is,



TRANSCRIBED INTERVIEWS HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC VIEW,



CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT,



The treasonous witch Nancy Pelosi instigated a criminal conspiracy to frame Donald J. Trump and MR. Liz Cheney covered it up.



The MISSING Ornato,



A: Deputy Chief of… https://t.co/67BNJLrKB8 pic.twitter.com/filG9eP0JV — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) September 26, 2024

People died because Donald Trump's order for the National Guard on J6 was rejected by Mark Milley and Pentagon officials pic.twitter.com/ppcFvPWkK0 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 26, 2024