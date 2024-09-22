Here's the Question From a CNN Host That Made a Harris Spokesperson Squirm
Tipsheet

Hezbollah Launches Strikes At Israel

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 22, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire as year-long conflict continues to rage war. 

Over the weekend, Hezbollah fired 85 projectiles that were coming from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The strikes caused fires and damage in open areas, but, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) interjected and no serious harm was done. 

The terrorist groups appeared to be targeting Israeli air bases.

The strikes came after Israel launched airstrikes against the Iranian-backed terrorist group on Saturday in southern Lebanon. The rockets hit 400 targets, including rocket launchers that Hezbollah was planning to activate.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced the strikes would not stop until it was safe for evacuated people in the north to return home. 

The IDF released a statement vowing to continue to attack Hezbollah until the terrorist group is dismantled. 

Since the afternoon, with the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the IAF struck approximately 290 targets, including thousands of launcher barrels, alongside additional terrorist infrastructure in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

Over the past few hours, in an additional series of strikes, the IDF struck approximately 110 Hezbollah terrorist targets, including launchers and terrorist infrastructure in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured Israelis that he would take any measure needed to restore Israel’s security. 

“In the last few days, we inflicted on Hezbollah a sequence of blows that they could not imagine. If Hezbollah did not understand the message, I promise you - it will understand the message," he said. 

The attacks supersede a surprise attack on Hezbollah by Israeli forces with exploding pagers. walkie-talkies, and precision airstrikes.

