Harris to Give Abortion Speech Blaming Trump for Two Deaths He Had Nothing to Do With

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to give an abortion speech, blaming former President Donald Trump for two deaths in Georgia due to what she states as the “devastating impacts” of “Trump’[s] Abortion Bans.”

According to the New York Times, Harris will pull two stories from ProPublica, a left-wing outlet, to include in her speech centered around abortion. They are written about the abortion-related deaths of two women, which she claims happened because of Trump's pro-life stance.

The liberal outlet reported that a 28-year-old Georgia mother died after not receiving care for an infection due to Georgia’s abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy law. The outlet claimed that doctors delayed medical attention to the woman because of reluctance toward the state’s abortion law. However, the article later admitted that “it is not clear from the records available” if that was the reason.

She will also talk about a second woman who died after declining to seek medical care after suffering from complications from abortion medication. It turns out that the woman bypassed medical supervision and sought out the abortion pills on her own. An autopsy report revealed that the woman also had “a lethal combination of painkillers, including the dangerous opioid fentanyl” in her system at the time of her death.

In no way were these deaths caused by the state’s six-week abortion ban, let alone Trump— who had nothing to do with them.

Harris claimed that Trump’s abortion bans are preventing doctors from providing basic medical care to women who are “bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again.”

However, Harris gives no proof or evidence to back up her claims. She also said that restoring freedoms is at stake this election, saying that Trump would sign a national abortion ban— yet Trump has not called for a universal abortion ban. Instead, he said the decision should be left up to the individual states.

“Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions,” she continued.

Earlier this week, Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also referenced the ProPublica report, claiming “her death was preventable” and that “Donald Trump said abortion bans are a ‘beautiful thing.’”