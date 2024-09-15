Ron DeSantis Announces Investigation Into Second Attempted Trump Assassination

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced on Sunday that his state would launch a separate investigation into the second assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club," DeSantis wrote on X. "The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee."

Following the news of a second attempt on Trump's life in two months, President Joe Biden broke his silence after 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to assassinate Trump.

The president condemned the “political violence,” saying he will do everything to ensure Secret Service agents continue to protect Trump’s safety.

“A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe,” Biden said.

The president said he was “relieved” that Trump had been “unharmed,” reiterating the need for unity within the nation.

“There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened,” Biden continued. “As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that she had been briefed on the incident, echoing similar remarks of Biden’s.