The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect
BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf...
Wow. CNN Actually Fact-Checked Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance
Here’s What Top Dem Posted About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' After Shots Fired Near...
UPDATE: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified
RFK Jr. Has a Warning for Biden If He Gives Into Ukraine's Demands
Here Come the 'Not to Expect Results on Election Night' Headlines
Trump Announces He Is 'Safe and Well' After After 2nd Assassination Attempt On...
CNN Accuses Those Saying that Springfield Is Being Overrun, 'Dehumanizes' Immigrants
Kamala’s Got Another New Accent
Military Members Fact-Checked Kamala Harris In Brutal Takedown
Democrat Running for Top House Seat in NY Claims 'We Never' Had Open...
Trump's Latest Tax Cut Proves to Be Popular Among Voters
The Terrorists are Watching
Tipsheet

FBI Grilled On Why Secret Service Wasn't Surrounding Trump at Time of 2nd Assassination Attempt

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 15, 2024 5:50 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Matat

The FBI confirmed on Sunday that the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach Golf Course was, in fact, a second attempted assassination attack on the Republican. 

Advertisement

FBI agents said that the Secret Service fired four shots at the suspect. Agents were one hole ahead of Trump on the golf course, scoping out the area, when they noticed the gunman. The suspect was between “300 and 500 yards” from Trump when agents confronted him.

Trump was immediately taken to the ground and covered by agents after the Secret Service heard “pops.” However, it is still unclear if the suspect fired shots as well. 

The FBI said the gunman, who was carrying an AK-47, had been hiding in the bushes along with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera. 

When asked why Trump did not have Secret Service agents surrounding him on the golf course, officials said because he is “not the sitting President.”

Recommended

BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Call came out, shots fired. That was called in by the Secret Service because we're in constant contact with them all the time," the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said. "Fortunately, we were able to locate a witness that came to us and said, 'Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes. He jumped into a black Nissan. Our real-time crime center put it out to the license plate readers, and we were able to get a hit on that vehicle on I-95 as it was headed into Martin County." 

Officials believe they found the suspect's Go-Pro camera hung on a nearby fence, which they think was intended to be used to film or livestream the attempted assassination of Trump.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect Matt Vespa
Trump Announces He Is 'Safe and Well' After After 2nd Assassination Attempt On His Life In Two Months Sarah Arnold
We Have An Update On the Second Trump Shooter Sarah Arnold
Kamala Harris Is Much Worse Than Anyone Ever Thought Derek Hunter
Want to Guess What a Local Philly Outlet Did With Kamala's Trainwreck Interview? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club Matt Vespa
Advertisement