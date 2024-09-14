Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event....
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Plans to Keep Illegal Aliens From Receiving Federal Housing Subsidies

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 14, 2024 9:00 AM
Former President Donald Trump announced plans to keep illegal immigrants from receiving or renting government-funded housing. 

On Thursday, Trump said that if elected, he would ban illegal immigrants from receiving home mortgages and renting apartments in federally subsidized apartment buildings. He would also include conditions in their rental agreements, such as requiring people to show proof of citizenship or legal residency. 

“When I return to the White House, we will require all companies receiving federal housing subsidies to verify citizenship,” Trump said.  “We’re going to make sure that it’s a legal residency as a condition of their rental agreements.”

Trump promised not to let illegal immigrants drive up the cost of buying and renting homes for Americans. The former president’s proposal also includes banning banks from handing out home loans to illegal aliens. 

In addition, he said he would take executive action in “terminating every single unnecessary rule driving up the cost of housing” and vowed to cut the cost of building a new home by 30 to 50 percent.

“I have been a builder my entire life… Make America Affordable Again,” Trump said. “I understand the problem, and I will fix it.” 

Trump’s proposal comes after Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) shot down a $150,000 down payment “handout” to undocumented aliens who want to buy a home in the U.S. 

Assembly Bill 1840 would have given illegal immigrants access to California’s taxpayer-funded home loan program. However, upon immediate backlash, Newsom vetoed the bill. 

“Given the finite funding available for [California Housing Finance Agency] programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively,” Newsom said. “For this reason, I am unable to sign this bill.” 

