Josh Shapiro Warns Dems Not to 'Underestimate' Trump's Debate Skills

Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) is warning his party not to underestimate former President Donald Trump in the upcoming debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

At one point, Shapiro seemed certain to secure Harris's vice presidential spot. However, she ultimately decided to go with Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn), who has seen less-than-stellar poll numbers.

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Harris has retracted previously held positions, such as on fracking, and has yet to explain her policies despite the November election being just two months away.

“Do you think it’s a strategic mistake that she hasn’t explained some of these positions she’s changed on more ahead of the debate is because she’s obviously going to get challenged on some of these on a debate stage,” Griffin asked Shapiro.

The governor declared it a “sign of strength” when someone changes how they view a position. He also pointed to Trump’s skill in talking to reporters and addressing large crowds, suggesting it would be a “tough debate” for both parties.

“As much as we want to criticize Donald Trump — he’s a liar, he’s all these things. I think you said it before — people know Donald Trump,” Shapiro said. “He is a skilled debater. He is a guy who is willing to say anything at any time just to get through a question. And he’s a showman. He’s been on TV before.”

Harris is reportedly spending the next week hunkered down, preparing for the Sept. 10 event with Trump by holding mock debates and focusing on Trump’s so-called “failures.”

“I’ve known Kamala Harris for 20 years. She is tough as nails. She’s a prosecutor. She’ll be prepared, as was said before. She’ll be ready to go,” Shapiro said. “But this is going to be a tough debate now. I will also note she is practicing for this debate or meeting with her team in Pittsburgh. So she may drop a ‘yinz’ during the debate. We’ll see if she’s got a little Pittsburgh culture in her after this weekend.”