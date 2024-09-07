Nate Silver's Model Has to be Driving Kamala Harris' Team Crazy
Longtime Democrat Alan Dershowitz Leaves His Party: 'Absolutely Disgusted'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 07, 2024 10:30 AM
Senate Television via AP, File

Lifelong Democrat and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz announced his departure from the Democratic Party, citing what he calls an "anti-Jewish convention” as his reason. 

During an interview with radio host Zev Brenner on "Talkline with Zev Brenner,” Dershowitz said that several "anti-Jewish" lawmakers at the Democratic National Convention were his final straw with the party. 

“It was the most anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-Zionist convention I've experienced," he said. "I was disgusted at the Democratic National Convention. Absolutely disgusted.”

Democrat Reps. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Elizabeth Warren (MA), and Bernie Sanders (VT) used their DNC speech to protest Israel. They have all been accused of antisemitism at one point or another. 

Dershowitz called AOC “a miserable, anti-zionist bigot” and Warren “one of the most anti-Jewish people in the Senate.”

He suggested that his departure from the party had been a long time coming and that his displeasure with his former fellow Democrats had developed gradually over the years. However, he said this wasn’t the only reason he now considers himself an Independent. 

Dershowitz pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris’ notable absence and failure to “comply with her constitutional obligation” after skipping a joint Congress session during an address with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Trump Spills What He'll Never Do Again If Elected Again Matt Vespa
In July, Dershowitz vowed not to donate or vote for any politician who boycotted Netanyahu at the Congress session. 

When asked who he would vote for in this presidential election, Dershowitz said he would not reveal that until after November 1. He said he wants to see how each candidate handles Iran. 

“I want to encourage the current administration to support Israel,” he said. Dershowitz also accused the Harris campaign of not choosing Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) as Harris’ running mate simply because he is Jewish. 

