15 Dead, 7 U.S. Troops Hurt In Raid Targeting Suspecting ISIS Militants

Seven American soldiers were killed this week in a raid targeting suspected Islamic State group militants (ISIS) in Western Iraq.

According to U.S. Central Command officials, the United States and Iraqi forces conducted a joint raid that killed at least 15 people and left seven American troops injured. It is unclear if the mission resulted in civilian casualties.

The officials said that ISIS militants had “numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts.”

“This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” Central Command continued. “Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided.”

The Iraqi military also released a statement, saying “airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation.”

“Among the dead were key ISIS leaders,” the Iraqi military said. “All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated, and important documents, identification papers, and communication devices were seized.”

Iraq did not initially acknowledge that the U.S. took part in the raid, and it took nearly two days for the U.S. to announce its involvement. The raid comes as the U.S. debates whether to have American troops on the ground in the country. Currently, there are 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria.

The threat of ISIS attacks has increased over the last three years. Last month, ISIS-affiliated actors threatened to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Austria, and this month, a terrorist-affiliated actor went on a stabbing spree in Germany. The U.S. military revealed that the number of attacks claimed by ISIS in Syria and Iraq was on track to double this year.

According to CENTCOM, ISIS was accountable for 153 attacks in Syria and Iraq in the first half of 2024 and was “on pace to more than double the total number of attacks” it claimed the year before.