Tipsheet

Pelosi Admits What We All Knew About Illegal Immigration

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 31, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t bother to sugarcoat her party’s hopes in making illegals immigrant’s lives in the U.S. just as comfy as its own citizens— if not better. 

During HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher, Pelosi revealed the real reason Democrats are pushing to allow millions of illegal aliens to stay in the U.S. despite entering the country unlawfully.

She said her party wants to give illegal immigrants a chance to achieve the American dream. In contrast, so many other American citizens suffer to live and pay bills under the current leadership.

Maher pointed to a law that is expected to hit California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk that would give illegal aliens a $150,000 government assistance loan to buy a house. 

“Making the American Dream of home ownership available to all people is something we have to do for people who are here now,” Pelosi said, claiming that “immigration had always been a bipartisan issue.”

Maher interjected, arguing that free housing should not be on the table for undocumented immigrants.

Pelosi defended her party’s hopes and wishes, claiming that California is not giving illegal aliens free housing but rather the “American dream.”

She encouraged other states to follow California’s lead before Maher interrupted again and asked her if she’d vote for the law. 

“I’m not familiar with exactly what that is, but making the American Dream of home ownership available to all people is something we have to do for people who are here now –,” Pelosi responded. 

The former House Speaker then admitted that the ultimate goal would be to make every noncitizen who illegally enters the U.S. a “documented” citizen. 

Pelosi’s comments come after the California Assembly attempts to pass Senate Bill 1174, which would ban voter identification requirements from being forced at local government levels. 

The bill would “prohibit a local government from enacting or enforcing any charter provision, ordinance, or regulation requiring a person to present identification for the purpose of voting or submitting a ballot at any polling place, voter center, or other location where ballots are cast or submitted, as specified.”

