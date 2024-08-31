Democrat Sweats When Grilled About Harris' Policies

Vice President Kamala Harris has refused to cooperate for an interview that isn't pre-recorded, with a left-leaning outlet or her trusty crutch Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) at her side. Less than three months before the November election, she has yet to release an outline of her policies.

During a segment on Fox News, Democrat strategist Antjuan Seawright took on the impossible task of defending Harris’ policies, which, as of Friday, do not exist.

Conservative reporter Kaylee McGhee White pointed out that the vice president has refused to define her policies and allow Americans to understand her plans for the country if elected.

“Voters have a right to decide which policies they prefer, and she has not given them that right,” she said.

Seawright took a page out of Harris’ playbook and went off on a tangent about useless information regarding the polls before “America Reports” co-anchor John Roberts interrupted the Democrat talking head, forcing him to acknowledge that Harris has no policy plan.

“Will you acknowledge that there’s no policy page on her website?” Roberts asked.

Seawright responded by asking, “When did we start caring about policy pages on websites?”

“Every time she steps to the podium, she talks about her policy in such a direct way that voters are responding,” the Democrat began to say before Roberts grilled Seawright on Harris’ border policy.

In response, he turned the conversation on GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance (R-OH) and former President Donald Trump, claiming the Republicans took credit for voting against the bipartisan border legislation.

Since becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris has failed to inform voters of her policy positions and even attempted to distance herself from them. The vice president has also come under scrutiny for backtracking on her policies, such as fracking and illegal immigration.

During her first major interview since securing the nominee, the vice president addressed why she has shifted her views on several of her policy positions, claiming that her “values” have not changed.

During the interview, Harris claimed she has never supported banning fracking. However, CNN interviewer Dana Bash pointed out that in September 2019, Harris told voters, "No question I'm in favor of banning fracking."

Last week, during a campaign stop, Harris was asked about her economic policies. Instead of addressing the question, the vice president ignored the question and responded by dancing around, having to actually give an answer.

It is clear Harris has no plan for how she will fix the country— a problem her administration created— and struggles to answer simple questions regarding her policy positions.