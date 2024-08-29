Tim Walz Under Fire for Latest Scandal That Bans Christian, Jewish Teachers From Public Schools

Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is facing yet another scandal after it was revealed he signed new teacher licensing rules that target Christians, Jews, and Muslims.

Taking effect in July 2025, Minnesota will require teacher license applicants to affirm transgenderism, race, and other culturally sensitive issues that violate their religious beliefs. If teachers refuse to accept the new regulations, their teaching license will not be renewed. The policy applies to both public and private schools.

The teacher fosters an environment that ensures student identities such as race/ethnicity, national origin, language, sex and gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical/developmental/emotional ability, socioeconomic class, and religious beliefs are historically and socially contextualized, affirmed, and incorporated into a learning environment where students are empowered to learn and contribute as their whole selves.

Per the Federalist, state universities will also require instructors to adhere to the new regulations. They will be forced to incorporate the standards into their teachings or risk losing their jobs.

Since 2020, in Minnesota, teachers renewing their licenses, which is usually required every five to seven years, must demonstrate “cultural competency” similar to the requirements imposed in 2025 on new teaching licensees. Teachers renewing their licensing must “Show[] evidence of self-reflection and discussion of” topics that include “Gender Identity, Including Transgender Students” and “Sexual Orientation.” They must also show they understand “bias” in themselves and their students related to race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other cultural Marxist categories. Minnesota’s teacher requirements, therefore, force Christians, Muslims, Jews, and adherents to other religions to violate their faith and endanger their hopes of eternal life in order to work in government-run schools.

The outlet spoke to Doug Seaton, founder and president of the nonprofit Upper Midwest Law Center, who said that members of religious institutions cannot deny their faith and affirm non-heterosexual sexual orientations and gender identities.

“They’re essentially requiring people to affirm these ideas that they don’t really believe, in many cases, as a condition of being a public school teacher or being part of a program to be a licensed public school teacher,” Seaton said. “You can’t force that kind of speech; you can’t require adherence to ideas that aren’t believed.”

Walz has focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives during his governorship and plans to do the same should Vice President Kamala Harris be elected. Thanks to his progressive policies, Walz’s social studies standards and ethnic studies, which are ideologically driven, have resulted in student achievement dropping. Minnesota’s education ranking has fallen from 5th place to 17th place since 2018.