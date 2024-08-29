Could the Debate Between Trump and Harris Still Fall Apart?
The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview Is Here
Multiple Buildings Have 'Fallen' to Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Did You Catch This Detail About the White House Staffer Who Pressured Facebook...
Remember Biden's Disastrous Gaza Pier? Well...
Ari Melber Levels Defamation Accusations at Accurate Quotes, and Media Cemetery Criticisms...
Zelensky Promises to 'Finalize' Peace Plan for Biden-Harris Admin Just Before November Ele...
Harris Campaign Confirms VP Reversed Prior Positions on Immigration
Trump Takes Strong Stance on the Future of IVF
Another Company Just Slashed Its DEI Initiatives After Consumers Threatened to Boycott
Tim Walz Under Fire for Latest Scandal That Bans Christian, Jewish Teachers From...
Twenty Illegal Aliens Attempted to Enter a California School Bus As It Was...
Game On: New Fox Polls Show Incredibly Tight Races in Four Key States
You Won't Believe What Kind of 'Inclusive' Language This Health Department Is Pushing
Tipsheet

Newsom Under Scrutiny As Bill to Give $150,000 Home Loan Bill to Illegal Aliens Heads to His Desk

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 29, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) will be tasked with approving a $150,000 home loan for illegal immigrants. 

In a 45-15 vote on Wednesday, the State Assembly passed a final version of Assembly Bill 1840, making California the first state in the country to hand out loans to illegal aliens looking to buy homes. This is yet another progressive incentive for illegal immigrants to illegally enter the United States— at the expense of hard-working taxpayers. 

Advertisement

The bill has drawn immense criticism from Republicans who say the measure is a “betrayal” to California residents and further promotes illegal immigration. This comes as California currently faces a $68 billion budget deficit. 

Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R-CA) called the bill “offensive” to illegal aliens when Democrats normalize breaking laws and being in the U.S. unlawfully. He pointed out that receiving a loan for a downpayment for a house is one of the biggest hurdles people have to overcome in their journey to being homeowners, and the fact illegal immigrants can bypass it is a “slap in the face.” 

The bill would increase the number of applicants for home loans, which topped 18,000 people in 2024 with just 1,700 randomly chosen through the state’s lottery system. The bill mirrors Vice President Kamala Harris’ plans to offer nearly $25,000 in a federal down payment for first-time homebuyers if elected. 

Other state Republicans, such as California Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones and Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, strongly opposed the bill and called Newsom to strike it down. 

Sanchez likened California as one “giant welcome sign” to illegal immigrants crossing the southern border and making their way to the state. 

Recommended

The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview Is Here Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“Welcome to California, where illegal immigrants get free healthcare, free food, and now a free home with 0% down,” Sanchez said, pointing out that illegal aliens are given free money while the rest of the state is suffering from extreme poverty. “This is not rocket science. If you’re giving out free stuff, more people are going to come.” 

Meanwhile, Jones said that “every dollar that goes to an illegal immigrant is one less dollar available to legal residents, including veterans, teachers, and families.”

“Many Californians, some who have been here for generations, can’t afford to buy a house in their home state thanks to Democrats’ unsustainable economic policies,” Jones said. “So many legal residents not able to afford a home, should we really be giving scarce cash assistance to immigrants here illegal?”

Newsom has until September 30 to decide on the bill. 

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview Is Here Katie Pavlich
JD Vance Is Crushing It As Trump's Running Mate Kurt Schlichter
Trump Takes the Lead While Harris Can't Answer a Simple Interview Question Sarah Arnold
Remember Biden's Disastrous Gaza Pier? Well... Katie Pavlich
Tim Walz Under Fire for Latest Scandal That Bans Christian, Jewish Teachers From Public Schools Sarah Arnold
Zelensky Promises to 'Finalize' Peace Plan for Biden-Harris Admin Just Before November Election Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview Is Here Katie Pavlich
Advertisement