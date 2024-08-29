Newsom Under Scrutiny As Bill to Give $150,000 Home Loan Bill to Illegal Aliens Heads to His Desk

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) will be tasked with approving a $150,000 home loan for illegal immigrants.

In a 45-15 vote on Wednesday, the State Assembly passed a final version of Assembly Bill 1840, making California the first state in the country to hand out loans to illegal aliens looking to buy homes. This is yet another progressive incentive for illegal immigrants to illegally enter the United States— at the expense of hard-working taxpayers.

The bill has drawn immense criticism from Republicans who say the measure is a “betrayal” to California residents and further promotes illegal immigration. This comes as California currently faces a $68 billion budget deficit.

Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R-CA) called the bill “offensive” to illegal aliens when Democrats normalize breaking laws and being in the U.S. unlawfully. He pointed out that receiving a loan for a downpayment for a house is one of the biggest hurdles people have to overcome in their journey to being homeowners, and the fact illegal immigrants can bypass it is a “slap in the face.”

Today, the Assembly just voted to give illegal immigrants free down payment assistance (up to $150k) to buy a house a new home. Thats on top of providing free health care and… pic.twitter.com/qGJ4OIcLCG — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) August 29, 2024

The bill would increase the number of applicants for home loans, which topped 18,000 people in 2024 with just 1,700 randomly chosen through the state’s lottery system. The bill mirrors Vice President Kamala Harris’ plans to offer nearly $25,000 in a federal down payment for first-time homebuyers if elected.

Other state Republicans, such as California Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones and Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, strongly opposed the bill and called Newsom to strike it down.

Sanchez likened California as one “giant welcome sign” to illegal immigrants crossing the southern border and making their way to the state.

“Welcome to California, where illegal immigrants get free healthcare, free food, and now a free home with 0% down,” Sanchez said, pointing out that illegal aliens are given free money while the rest of the state is suffering from extreme poverty. “This is not rocket science. If you’re giving out free stuff, more people are going to come.”

Meanwhile, Jones said that “every dollar that goes to an illegal immigrant is one less dollar available to legal residents, including veterans, teachers, and families.”

“Many Californians, some who have been here for generations, can’t afford to buy a house in their home state thanks to Democrats’ unsustainable economic policies,” Jones said. “So many legal residents not able to afford a home, should we really be giving scarce cash assistance to immigrants here illegal?”

Newsom has until September 30 to decide on the bill.