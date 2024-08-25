It's Been 35 Days Since Biden Endorsed Harris, and 35 Days of Avoiding Unscripted Press Conference

It has been 35 days since President Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Yet she has refused to give a formal press conference or address the American people without using a teleprompter or a script.

With less than three months until the November election, Harris is ignoring the media’s requests for sit-down interviews and scurrying away from them every time they demand answers from her.

During the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Fox News’ White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, finally had the chance to ask Harris a critical question: “Are you ready for your Fox News interview?”

However, in her signature cackle, Harris chuckled, shrugged her shoulders, saying, “I’m working towards it,” before walking away.

The vice president previously declined to debate former President Donald Trump on Fox News— only agreeing to an ABC News one.

Shortly after Harris’ interaction with Doocy, the vice president’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, was also asked about the Democrat’s lack of media presence.

“Will Kamala talk to the press? Will she do a press conference?” A reporter asked. Rodriguez hurried away from the reporter without addressing the question.

Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler assured that the vice president would give an interview with the media by the end of this month. However, with only a week left of August and nothing on the calendar yet, this looks like another broken promise by the Democratic Party.

Harris has spoken at several rallies, typically scripted with a teleprompter. CNN’s Jim Acosta pushed back on this, pointing out that “a campaign rally is not a press conference.”

The last time Harris took questions from reporters at a press conference was eight months ago, on December 2, 2023.