Liberalism Rots The Mind
Why Kamala Destroys Democracy
US Navy Is Facing Massive Manpower Shortage Under Biden, Harris Admin
JD Vance Doubles Down on Trump's Abortion Stance
Netanyahu Vows More Attacks on Hezbollah
Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People'
Does This Mean the Feud Between Trump and This Governor Is Over?
Hamas Official: 'Israel Must Be Finished'
It Turns Out the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Had to Tell Tim Walz...
To Fly or Not to Fly While Missiles are Flying
Celebrating the King James Bible
Student Loan Crisis Proves the Folly of Madam Deficit Harris' Home Subsidies
How Kamala Harris Has Already Pursued Medicare For All
Bonnie Watson Coleman's Brazen Anti-Israel Bias
Tipsheet

It's Been 35 Days Since Biden Endorsed Harris, and 35 Days of Avoiding Unscripted Press Conference

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It has been 35 days since President Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Yet she has refused to give a formal press conference or address the American people without using a teleprompter or a script. 

Advertisement

With less than three months until the November election, Harris is ignoring the media’s requests for sit-down interviews and scurrying away from them every time they demand answers from her. 

During the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Fox News’ White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, finally had the chance to ask Harris a critical question: “Are you ready for your Fox News interview?”

However, in her signature cackle, Harris chuckled, shrugged her shoulders, saying, “I’m working towards it,” before walking away. 

The vice president previously declined to debate former President Donald Trump on Fox News— only agreeing to an ABC News one. 

Shortly after Harris’ interaction with Doocy, the vice president’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, was also asked about the Democrat’s lack of media presence. 

“Will Kamala talk to the press? Will she do a press conference?” A reporter asked. Rodriguez hurried away from the reporter without addressing the question. 

Recommended

Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler assured that the vice president would give an interview with the media by the end of this month. However, with only a week left of August and nothing on the calendar yet, this looks like another broken promise by the Democratic Party. 

Harris has spoken at several rallies, typically scripted with a teleprompter. CNN’s Jim Acosta pushed back on this, pointing out that “a campaign rally is not a press conference.” 

The last time Harris took questions from reporters at a press conference was eight months ago, on December 2, 2023. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People' Sarah Arnold
It Turns Out the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Had to Tell Tim Walz to Stop Lying About an Award Rebecca Downs
Atlantic Writer Breaks Ties With Kamala Harris After Exposing Dems Lies Sarah Arnold
Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds Sarah Arnold
US Navy Is Facing Massive Manpower Shortage Under Biden, Harris Admin Sarah Arnold
Liberalism Rots The Mind Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement