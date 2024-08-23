Media Outlets Admit Kamala Harris Is the Same As Biden

Democratic 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris is campaigning to make changes to policy issues that President Joe Biden failed to deliver on. However, critics question whether she is any different from her former boss.

Advertisement

During the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Harris failed to focus on policy and how she would fix the most significant issues facing the U.S.— caused by Biden. Instead of discussing her economic plans and the ongoing border crisis, she regurgitated Biden's sentiments. She also vastly spoke about social issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights.

NBC’s Kristen Welker pointed out that Harris didn't talk a “whole lot about how she would be different from a Biden administration.”

Although Welker applauded Harris for paving the road for immigration and victory for Israel, the NBC host admitted that Harris’ “vision for the future sounds a lot like she plans to build on the Biden agenda.”

What this speech did was really fill in a lot of those blanks about her biography, growing up, being raised, largely by her mom, painting a picture, again, that theme of a strong mother as the figurehead that she had at the head of her table who inspired her to become the person who she is, what inspired her to become a prosecutor, all of those details getting filled in. And then when she talked about what she plans to do for the country, she talked about things like cutting taxes for the middle class, she talked about things like voting rights, things that really matter to Democrats. But, again, we didn’t hear a whole lot about how she would be different from a Biden administration.

It has been one month since Biden was forced out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris. Yet, she has not published a policy page on her campaign website.

An undecided PA voter commented after Kamala’s speech: “She wasn’t clear enough on the policies… I still don’t feel like she’s ready. She should wait. I don’t want to personally vote for someone that’s a backup.” pic.twitter.com/wbOJKC9g1f — 21 Chapo 𝕏 (@ElonChapo) August 23, 2024

Harris fired shots at former President Donald Trump during her DNC speech, which the Republican candidate pointed out that she spent more time chastising him than focusing on important policy issues.

The New York Times spoke to voters outside the DNC who expressed doubts about Harris’s ability to turn the country around.

One voter said he did not like the Democrat’s rhetoric on race—stating his support for Trump.

“Their whole messaging is always, ‘You need to vote for us because we’re the good white folks, and they’re the bad white folks,’” the voter said. “That has been their pitch for decades.”

Another voter told the outlet that she heard nothing new in the Democrat’s plans to improve the economy.

“Millennials my age cannot even afford a home right now,” she said. “Younger people, like my niece who just graduated from college, can’t even use their degrees to work. They can’t find a job.”