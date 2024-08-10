Gavin Newsom Finally Takes Action Against Homeless Issue

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is finally taking action against the state’s increasing homeless problem that has driven thousands of residents out of the state in search of Republican-led states.

Newsom got his hands dirty, working alongside Caltrans and picking up garbage and debris from encampments located under an underpass in Mission Hills, California. The governor’s administration confirmed that eleven homeless people were removed and offered alternative housing solutions.

Gavin Newsom is upset that not enough is being done about the homeless problem in California.



Would be a shame if everyone tagged @GavinNewsom and informed him who the Governor of California is… pic.twitter.com/eD2aAjRhhh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2024

The Democrat announced he would begin to redirect funds from cities and counties in the state that don’t show “demonstrable results” in an effort to reduce homelessness.

Nearly two weeks ago, Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to dismantle homeless encampments and encouraging local enforcement to mandate their cleanup.

“Everything the cities and counties have asked for, the state of California delivered, and the Supreme Court just delivered. Where’s their urgency?" Newsom said. "They’re doing good work; I’m not saying anything about that. They’re making progress, but not at the scale the urgency of the crisis.”

NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom is currently cleaning up a homeless encampment in Mission Hills.



The physical labor from Newsom comes just 2 weeks after he issued an executive order, demanding that state officials tear down homeless camps.



Newsom, who appears to be fed up… pic.twitter.com/lKCL9ve2BD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 8, 2024

Newsom criticized jurisdictions for not doing enough to clean up the cities despite the “unprecedented resources” he has provided. He told local leaders, “No more excuses,” saying there was no reason to move forward. The state should continue looking like it does— a big homeless encampment surrounded by trash and drugs.

“You’ve got the money, you got the flexibility, you got the green light, you got support from the state, and the public is demanding it of you,” Newsom said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hit back at Newsom, arguing that the governor’s efforts fail to provide long-term solutions by just removing the homeless encampments without first addressing the root cause. Newsom blasted the criticism as “a lazy framework” of those refusing to do anything for the issue.