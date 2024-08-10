Did the Secret Service Get Busted for Peddling Another Lie About the Trump...
JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked...
UK Rolls Out Totalitarian Social Media Policy That Carries Prison Time for Problematic...
Speaker Johnson: Tim Walz Selection Appeases Hamas Wing of the Democrat Party
America’s Greatest Need--Virtuous Rulers
A Clear Choice for Our 47th President
Who Is Directing the War On Agriculture and Nutrition?
Mother of Fallen Soldier Criticizes Tim Walz: 'Took the Easy Way Out'
Harris Hypocrisy on TikTok
We Will Get Fooled Again
Reminders of 1988 Massacre Haunt Iran’s Transition to 'Reformist' Presidency
Consumers Hurt by International Trade Commission (ITC) Ruling on Routers
The Lies of Tim Walz
Veterans Have Seen His Type Before
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Finally Takes Action Against Homeless Issue

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 10, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is finally taking action against the state’s increasing homeless problem that has driven thousands of residents out of the state in search of Republican-led states. 

Advertisement

Newsom got his hands dirty, working alongside Caltrans and picking up garbage and debris from encampments located under an underpass in Mission Hills, California. The governor’s administration confirmed that eleven homeless people were removed and offered alternative housing solutions. 

The Democrat announced he would begin to redirect funds from cities and counties in the state that don’t show “demonstrable results” in an effort to reduce homelessness. 

Nearly two weeks ago, Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to dismantle homeless encampments and encouraging local enforcement to mandate their cleanup. 

“Everything the cities and counties have asked for, the state of California delivered, and the Supreme Court just delivered. Where’s their urgency?" Newsom said. "They’re doing good work; I’m not saying anything about that. They’re making progress, but not at the scale the urgency of the crisis.” 

Recommended

JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked His Record Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Newsom criticized jurisdictions for not doing enough to clean up the cities despite the “unprecedented resources” he has provided. He told local leaders, “No more excuses,” saying there was no reason to move forward. The state should continue looking like it does— a big homeless encampment surrounded by trash and drugs. 

“You’ve got the money, you got the flexibility, you got the green light, you got support from the state, and the public is demanding it of you,” Newsom said. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hit back at Newsom, arguing that the governor’s efforts fail to provide long-term solutions by just removing the homeless encampments without first addressing the root cause. Newsom blasted the criticism as “a lazy framework” of those refusing to do anything for the issue. 

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked His Record Matt Vespa
Did the Secret Service Get Busted for Peddling Another Lie About the Trump Assassination Attempt? Matt Vespa
NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service Matt Vespa
Police Audio Suggests That Biden Suffered a Medical Issue in Las Vegas Last Month Matt Vespa
Harris' Walz Problem Just Got Even Messier Rebecca Downs
UK Rolls Out Totalitarian Social Media Policy That Carries Prison Time for Problematic Posts Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked His Record Matt Vespa
Advertisement