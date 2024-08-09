Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes
Airliner Falls Out of the Sky With 62 People On Board

August 09, 2024
A plane carrying 62 people fell out of the sky in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, with it appearing that everyone on board the flight may have died. 

Footage shows the twin-engine turboprop plane spinning out of control before it hit the ground as people in the neighborhood ran and shouted in fear. 

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” a statement from airline Voepass said. It is unclear how the plane crashed. 

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked a crowd at an event to stand in silence for minute as the news broke. 

