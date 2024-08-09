Airliner Falls Out of the Sky With 62 People On Board

A plane carrying 62 people fell out of the sky in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, with it appearing that everyone on board the flight may have died.

Footage shows the twin-engine turboprop plane spinning out of control before it hit the ground as people in the neighborhood ran and shouted in fear.

Advertisement

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” a statement from airline Voepass said. It is unclear how the plane crashed.

❗️✈️💥🇧🇷 - #BREAKING: A plane has crashed in São Paulo, Brazil, claiming the lives of 70 people.



Initial reports suggest the aircraft was en route from Cascavel (PR) to Guarulhos (SP).



Details about the victims are still unknown. According to eyewitness videos, the plane… pic.twitter.com/pK1sbUSG8h — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) August 9, 2024

A plane en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos has crashed in São Paulo, Brazil, killing 70 people. Initial reports indicate the aircraft spiraled downward before impact. New footage shows Voepass Flight 2283 crashing into homes in Vinhedo, with the number of victims still unknown. https://t.co/SlZvlgCxzZ pic.twitter.com/P06YMHhBUZ — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) August 9, 2024

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

⚠️ WARNING: This video shows the moments before a plane crashes and the aftermath.



Passenger plane with 62 people onboard crashes in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Read more here: https://t.co/l9j3nSxwui pic.twitter.com/Zl2cjQiBh7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 9, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked a crowd at an event to stand in silence for minute as the news broke.