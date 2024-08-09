Biden Will Campaign Alongside Harris, But Only In Blue States He Previously Won

President Joe Biden will campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris as an ousted 2024 candidate.

Harris will travel to the heavily Democrat state of Maryland alongside her former boss to “discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people” as inflation continues to plague the U.S.

Despite staying relatively quiet since being forced out of the race, Biden seeks to drill his legacy into Americans and focus his attention on his policies, such as infrastructure and lowering drug prices.

The Harris campaign previously said it would “strategically” place Biden in states he won in 2020, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The president was initially supposed to drive home his so-called “legacy” on August 19 during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). However, CBS News pointed out that Biden is only focused on former President Donald Trump being defeated.

Biden reportedly had a say in who Harris picked as her vice president.

“He’s just a blast,” Biden said of Democrat Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

His advisor said that the president requested Walz to be brought around more often “because he always put him in such a great mood.”

Just weeks before Biden was forced out of the race, Walz declared the 81-year-old president to be “fit for office,” saying that the “governors have his back.”

A recent poll found that enthusiasm among Democrat voters has grown since Biden dropped out of the race, with Harris performing just slightly better than Biden against Trump. Only 13 percent of respondents view Harris as being too old to be president, compared to 79 percent who said the same for Biden. The survey found that Trump is viewed as having more vital accomplishments than Biden Harris, with the vice president being seen as only slightly more accomplished than her former boss.

When asked who has behaved more corruptly, 44 percent say Biden has, compared to 35 percent who said the same about Harris.