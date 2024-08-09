Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes
Is Kamala Going to Get Away With This?
This Race Was Never Going to Be a Landslide
Airliner Falls Out of the Sky With 62 People On Board
Delta Airlines Goes Woke
Harris' Walz Problem Just Got Even Messier
Double Take: Harris' Philly Speech Sounded Awfully Familiar
A Judge Upheld a Ban on Irreversible Transgender Care in One State
This State’s Supreme Court Just Upheld a Law Restoring Voting Rights for Thousands...
Shameless: Democrats, Media Move Goalposts on Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Controversy
A Democrat Attorney General Targeted Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers. Here’s How the Centers Re...
Another Big Lie Tim Walz Is Trying to Sell
Iran Attempts to Influence the 2024 Election As War Against Israel Heats Up
Kamala Harris Vows to Give an Interview 'By the End of the Month'...
Tipsheet

Biden Will Campaign Alongside Harris, But Only In Blue States He Previously Won

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 09, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris as an ousted 2024 candidate. 

Harris will travel to the heavily Democrat state of Maryland alongside her former boss to “discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people” as inflation continues to plague the U.S. 

Advertisement

Despite staying relatively quiet since being forced out of the race, Biden seeks to drill his legacy into Americans and focus his attention on his policies, such as infrastructure and lowering drug prices.

The Harris campaign previously said it would “strategically” place Biden in states he won in 2020, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. 

The president was initially supposed to drive home his so-called “legacy” on August 19 during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). However, CBS News pointed out that Biden is only focused on former President Donald Trump being defeated. 

Biden reportedly had a say in who Harris picked as her vice president. 

“He’s just a blast,” Biden said of Democrat Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). 

His advisor said that the president requested Walz to be brought around more often “because he always put him in such a great mood.”

Just weeks before Biden was forced out of the race, Walz declared the 81-year-old president to be “fit for office,” saying that the “governors have his back.” 

Recommended

Harris' Walz Problem Just Got Even Messier Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

A recent poll found that enthusiasm among Democrat voters has grown since Biden dropped out of the race, with Harris performing just slightly better than Biden against Trump. Only 13 percent of respondents view Harris as being too old to be president, compared to 79 percent who said the same for Biden. The survey found that Trump is viewed as having more vital accomplishments than Biden Harris, with the vice president being seen as only slightly more accomplished than her former boss. 

When asked who has behaved more corruptly, 44 percent say Biden has, compared to 35 percent who said the same about Harris. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris' Walz Problem Just Got Even Messier Rebecca Downs
Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes Katie Pavlich
Airliner Falls Out of the Sky With 62 People On Board Sarah Arnold
Another Big Lie Tim Walz Is Trying to Sell Sarah Arnold
We Investigated a 'Trans Kids' Camp. Look Who's Funding It. Mia Cathell
Shameless: Democrats, Media Move Goalposts on Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Controversy Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris' Walz Problem Just Got Even Messier Rebecca Downs
Advertisement