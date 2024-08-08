Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up?
WATCH LIVE: While Kamala Hides From Reporters, Trump Holds a Press Conference
Youngkin Goes After Illegal Immigrants Trying to Vote
Team Kamala Tries to Clean Up Her Meeting With Pro-Hamas Activists
CNN Host Steps on a Rake Attacking JD Vance's Military Record
Trump Blasts Dems for Taking the Presidency Away From Biden
The Reason Why Harris Refuses to Speak With the Media Is Downright Laughable
Kamala Harris Has No Plans to Fix the Economy
Do Americans Think ‘Democracy Is at Stake’ in the Upcoming Election? Here’s What...
John Fetterman Predicts Who Will Win Pennsylvania
There's New Bodycam Footage of Would-Be Trump Assassin
Pelosi: I've 'Never Been That Impressed' With Biden's 'Political Operation'
Meet Tim Walz, Extreme Leftist
Here’s What Harris Did When She Was Interrupted by Pro-Hamas Protesters
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Pro-Abortion Stance Is Almost Too Much for Nancy Pelosi

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 08, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democrat vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) boasted about his pro-choice stance, saying that he is so pro-abortion that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had to tell him to “tone it down.” 

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate flaunted his radical policies, which are almost too progressive even by his party's standards.

“My record is so pro-choice Nancy Pelosi asked me if I should tone it down,” Walz said while speaking at a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) convention. “I stand with Planned Parenthood.”

Walz has declared himself an ally of abortion rights by signing a law that enables “reproductive freedom” into Minnesota’s constitution. He signed legislation that codifies the “right” to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare. 

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion laws have been left up to the states. 2024 could see at least 11 states face abortion rights amendments, with several states, such as South Dakota, Florida, and Missouri, seeing abortion bans reversed if the ballot measures pass. 

For instance, in Missouri, supporters look to get a proposed amendment on the ballot that could potentially nullify the state’s near-total ban on abortion. And in Florida, voters will determine whether abortion can be allowed up until birth or keep its current six-week ban, which would need 60 percent approval to pass. 

The case for abortion could significantly impact the outcome of the election, as well as which party controls Congress. 

Recommended

The Reason Why Harris Refuses to Speak With the Media Is Downright Laughable Matt Vespa
Advertisement

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser warned that a Harris- Walz ticket would be the “most pro-abortion Democratic ticket yet.”

“Walz is no moderate when it comes to abortion,” Dannenfelser said, pointing out that last year, the Democrat governor signed a bill into law that legalizes abortion up until birth. 

“Gov. Walz’s absolutist abortion policy puts Minnesota in the company of just a small handful of countries around the world, including North Korea and China. It is extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children who deserve so much better,” MCCL Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser said. 

A KFF Health Tracking Poll found that just one in 8 voters, or 12 percent, say that abortion is the most crucial issue in the 2024 election. 

Broken down by demographic, 22 percent of Democrat women say their vote will depend entirely on the candidate’s abortion policy, while women aged 18-49 said the same thing. 

The survey also found that 43 percent of Republicans believe abortion should be legal in the majority of cases. However, not many Republicans who want abortion to be legal would switch parties based just on one policy. 

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reason Why Harris Refuses to Speak With the Media Is Downright Laughable Matt Vespa
CNN Host Steps on a Rake Attacking JD Vance's Military Record Matt Vespa
Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Fiasco Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Asks the Wrong Question About JD Vance's Military Service Rebecca Downs
Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up? Katie Pavlich
Veterans Will Not Be Fooled by Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reason Why Harris Refuses to Speak With the Media Is Downright Laughable Matt Vespa
Advertisement