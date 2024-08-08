Tim Walz Pro-Abortion Stance Is Almost Too Much for Nancy Pelosi

Democrat vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) boasted about his pro-choice stance, saying that he is so pro-abortion that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had to tell him to “tone it down.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate flaunted his radical policies, which are almost too progressive even by his party's standards.

“My record is so pro-choice Nancy Pelosi asked me if I should tone it down,” Walz said while speaking at a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) convention. “I stand with Planned Parenthood.”

Walz has declared himself an ally of abortion rights by signing a law that enables “reproductive freedom” into Minnesota’s constitution. He signed legislation that codifies the “right” to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion laws have been left up to the states. 2024 could see at least 11 states face abortion rights amendments, with several states, such as South Dakota, Florida, and Missouri, seeing abortion bans reversed if the ballot measures pass.

For instance, in Missouri, supporters look to get a proposed amendment on the ballot that could potentially nullify the state’s near-total ban on abortion. And in Florida, voters will determine whether abortion can be allowed up until birth or keep its current six-week ban, which would need 60 percent approval to pass.

The case for abortion could significantly impact the outcome of the election, as well as which party controls Congress.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser warned that a Harris- Walz ticket would be the “most pro-abortion Democratic ticket yet.”

“Walz is no moderate when it comes to abortion,” Dannenfelser said, pointing out that last year, the Democrat governor signed a bill into law that legalizes abortion up until birth.

“Gov. Walz’s absolutist abortion policy puts Minnesota in the company of just a small handful of countries around the world, including North Korea and China. It is extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children who deserve so much better,” MCCL Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser said.

A KFF Health Tracking Poll found that just one in 8 voters, or 12 percent, say that abortion is the most crucial issue in the 2024 election.

Broken down by demographic, 22 percent of Democrat women say their vote will depend entirely on the candidate’s abortion policy, while women aged 18-49 said the same thing.

The survey also found that 43 percent of Republicans believe abortion should be legal in the majority of cases. However, not many Republicans who want abortion to be legal would switch parties based just on one policy.