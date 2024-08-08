Kamala Harris Has No Plans to Fix the Economy

Unless it involves race, abortion, or LGBTQ issues, 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has no clue what she’s talking about. So, it should come as no shock that she doesn’t know how to answer simple questions about her economic plans.

The Vice President has refused to answer questions about her economic plans as inflation continues to climb, threatening a potential recession in the U.S.

Harris’ campaign recently dodged questions about the 2024 hopeful’s economic plans should she secure the November win. Instead, they did what they did best: attack former President Donald Trump.

“What middle-class families need is steady economic stewardship, not chaotic ranting lies," Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa told Fox News Digital. “Donald Trump had the worst jobs record of any modern president and oversaw some of the worst days in the stock market in history while spending his presidency lining the pockets of his wealthy friends who shipped American jobs overseas. Economic experts agree: His plans would raise costs on working families by $2,500 a year and ‘supercharge' inflation.”

This comes after Goldman Sachs economists predicted a 25 percent increase in the chances of a recession hitting the U.S. in the next 12 months.

A recent poll found that just 25 percent of Americans said they’d be better off financially under Harris, while more than half said the same about Trump.

NBC: "Just 25% of registered voters said they'd be better off financially under a President Harris — while nearly half said they be better off under a second Trump term." pic.twitter.com/xihj6SvU8G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump is leading Harris by two percentage points in the polls on the issue of the economy.

NEW—Voters Trust Trump with the economy by a 2:1 margin per CNBC’s new national survey. His 2% overall August lead over Kamala is identical to his July lead over Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/y7fpOwRdLy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 8, 2024

Businessman Kevin O’Leary accused Harris of intentionally withholding her economic plan after her advisors told him there was no need for the vice president to discuss policy just yet.

“She has no intention of putting any policy out there until this convention is over,” Leary said. “They said, ‘Listen, everything is working right now. ‘We’re gonna strong-arm the press on policy. We don’t need to do anything.'”

The Harris campaign also blamed Trump for the dull job reports released last week, accusing him of failing Americans and costing the nation’s economy millions of jobs.

“Now, he’s promising even more damage with a Project 2025 agenda that will decimate the middle class and increase taxes on working families while ripping away health care, raising prescription drug costs, and cutting Social Security and Medicare – all while making his billionaire donors richer,” Harris for President spokesperson James Singer said.

Reporters also asked her to explain her plan to fix the economy— which she could not.