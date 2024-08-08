Illegal Alien Committed 22 Crimes in Six Months After Being Released Into U.S. by Biden Admin

The Biden-Harris Administration released a Venezuelan illegal immigrant with suspected Tren de Aragua gang ties into the United States who went on to commit 22 crimes in just six months.

In 2023, Daniel Hernandez-Martinez was arrested and released in New York City six times on 14 charges— yet there are no plans for the Department of Homeland Security to deport him.

The 30-year-old illegal immigrant then went on to commit a “terrorizing” crime spree, resulting in a total of “at least 22 criminal offenses” in Manhattan.

A House Judiciary Committee report revealed that Hernandez-Martinez wasn’t detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until his seventh arrest with the New York Police Department. His crimes ranged from petit larceny to the criminal possession of a weapon to attacking police officers.

The report notes that Border Patrol agents first encountered the illegal alien in January 2023 in Texas, where he was arrested and sent back to Mexico under the Trump-era Title 42 policy.

However, he “subsequently” crossed back over to the U.S. at an unknown date, time, and place.

The Judiciary panel report takes aim in particular at Vice President Kamala Harris for her past support of generous asylum and mass amnesty policies — as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. One of the guidelines in a Sept. 30, 2021, memo issued by Mayorkas “limits ICE officers’ ability to arrest criminal aliens,” according to the Judiciary report. That memo was one of several policies by the Biden administration that prompted House Republicans to accuse Mayorkas of flouting federal immigration law — and impeach him in February. “In less than four years, the Biden-Harris Administration has released into the United States more than 5.4 million illegal aliens, with another 1.9 million illegal alien ‘gotaways’ escaping into the country during the same time,” the memo also states. “That chaos at the southwest border, created and incentivized by the radical policies of President Joe Biden and ‘border czar‘ Vice President Kamala Harris, has led to insecurity in the interior of the country.” Via the House Judiciary Committee.

After briefly serving time at Rikers Island, he was ordered to be deported in June; however, since Venezuela stopped accepting deportation flights, Hernandez-Martinez most likely will get to stay in the U.S. indefinitely.