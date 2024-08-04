The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign

With less than three months until the November election, the 2024 race is shaping up to be one of the most important elections in U.S. history. The outcome of the presidential contest will affect America’s future for the better or for the worse, and it comes down to two candidates.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to pick up the Democratic nominee in two weeks officially, has a laundry list of far-left agenda items planned for the U.S. if elected.

Things such as defunding the police, leaving the southern border wide open, banning offshore drilling, taking away American’s Second Amendment rights, and destroying the economy even more than President Joe Biden has already done.

However, pollster Frank Luntz said that all former President Donald Trump has to do is ask a simple 10-word question, and Harris’ chances of securing the November win go away.

“Can you name one thing she accomplished as Vice President?” Luntz advised Trump to ask voters.

He suggested that Trump should refrain from attacking Harris on a personal level but attack her on her record as a California attorney general and a vice president in the Biden Administration— both of which little got done during her time.

“People don’t like it when politicians attack each other. Accountability? Yes,” Luntz said. “Attacks? No.”

Voters struggled to cite a single accomplishment of Harris during interviews at the American Federation of Teachers' Convention last week.

“I really don't know much of what she did,” one person told Fox News, while another said, “I'm not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question.”

According to the latest New York Times poll, Trump is leading Harris by one percentage point (48 to 47 percent). He is also ahead in crucial battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Luntz pointed to several issues Harris dropped the ball on, such as immigration.

“It’s a legitimate criticism. She was number two in this country, and she was given the responsibility for immigration,” Luntz added. Now, I’m going to upset the other side. How’s our immigration working out?”

“What did she do there? How successful has she been? What else did Joe Biden task her to do? In our lifetime, we’ve seen Dick Cheney, who was arguably as powerful as the president. A vice president, Joe Biden, when he was vice president, had specific responsibilities under the Obama administration. She did nothing,” he continued.