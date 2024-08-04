Nancy Pelosi Adopts Mob Boss Persona When Asked About Her Role in Getting...
Is Politico Serious Running This Story About the Trump Assassination Attempt?
CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris
Why Kamala Has Peaked
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 228: Why You Need To Know More About...
Pelosi Wants to Add Biden to Mount Rushmore
Major Biden-Harris Mistake Gave Taliban $239 Million In U.S. Aid
The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign
Israel Prepares for Possible Attack In Lebanon
Why We Should Be Worried About Kamala Harris' Brother-In-Law Joining Her Campaign
Father Wins Full Custody Over Son After His Mother Tried to Raise Him...
JD Vance Puts Kamala Harris' 'Loyalty' Into Question Again
Kamala Harris' Husband Has a Scandal of His Own
Likely VP Pick Josh Shapiro Goes for Quite the Move to Appease Far-Left
Tipsheet

NYC Prosecutor Resigns After Getting Caught Trying to Meet With 13-Year-Old Boy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 04, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

A New York City prosecutor suddenly resigned after he was caught allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old boy that he met online. 

William C.C. Kemp-Neal quit his job as a prosecutor at the Bronx District Attorney’s office after a group called “Dads Against Predators” filmed Kemp-Neal in the parking lot of a Target attempting to coerce the young male. 

Advertisement

Ironically, he made $84,990 annually as an ADA handling child-endangered cases, as well as harassment. 

On July 8, the group confronted the 30-year-old prosecutor in a Target parking lot o East Sanford Boulevard in Mount Vernon. The video shows the group asking Kemp-Neal if he is “Marcus,” prompting him to flee. The men pursued him, shouting, “Excuse me everybody, this man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy.” At one point, a bystander, intervened and restrained Kemp-Neal in a chokehold. In a clip, Kemp-Neal is seen struggling to breathe and attempting to break free. Via Times Now. 

While no arrests were made, authorities have thoroughly investigated the matter. They said they had “encountered several individuals making allegations of wrongdoing.” 

Recommended

The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024,” a DA Darcel Clark’s office statement said. “He resigned from the office.”

Tags: NYPD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign Sarah Arnold
Why We Should Be Worried About Kamala Harris' Brother-In-Law Joining Her Campaign Sarah Arnold
Why Kamala Has Peaked Kevin McCullough
Major Biden-Harris Mistake Gave Taliban $239 Million In U.S. Aid Sarah Arnold
Father Wins Full Custody Over Son After His Mother Tried to Raise Him As Non-Binary Madeline Leesman
There Was a Very Strange Incident at Mar-a-Lago This Week Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign Sarah Arnold
Advertisement