'Where's Biden?' House Republicans Demand Answers on Reversed 9/11 Plea Deal

House Republicans are demanding answers from the Biden Administration after a chaotic plea deal for the masterminds behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks was reversed.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote a scathing letter to President Joe Biden—who is supposed to still be in charge of the country—insisting that he come out of his basement and deal with the irresponsible issue.

Comer wrote that the “timeline” of the plea deal for known terrorists “falls entirely within [the Biden] Administration.”

However, the White House has repeatedly claimed that the president took no part in the negotiations.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby claimed the plea deal “was orchestrated by an independent military convening authority,” and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden "played no role” in the matter.

“That White House officials and you, as President and Commander in Chief, would seek to distance your Administration from this decision is understandable given how absurd it is, but it is far from believable or appropriate,” Comer said. “You are allowing these terrorists to avoid the death penalty, signaling to our enemies that the United States is reluctant to pursue full justice against those who attack our nation.”

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, called the plea deal a “gut punch,” blaming Biden for allowing such negotiations even to be considered.

Rogers explained that making deals with the U.S.’s enemies signals to the world that America is weak and shows that America won't hold “the worst of the worst accountable for their wicked crimes.”

The Biden Administration must turn over all records and communication between the White House and the Pentagon related to the agreement to the Oversight Committee by August 16, including records from when Biden first took office to now.

After Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the plea deals had been revoked late Friday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also demanded that Biden “deliver long-awaited justice for 9/11 families.”