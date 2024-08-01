New Details Reveal How Judge Merchan's Daughter Has Ties to Kamala Harris

The House Judiciary Committee announced an investigation into Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter’s Democrat fundraising firm. The firm served as the director of digital persuasion for then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In a letter addressed to Loren Merchan, the committee believes Authentic Campaigns's fundraising firm has political ties to now-presumptive Democratic nominee Harris and other high-profile Democratic figures.

Merchan's firm received an $8 million check from Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) campaign, as well as payments from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-CA) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

In 2020, the Biden-Harris campaign also paid Authentic Campaigns, which focuses on “digital marketing and fundraising,” more than $2 million in one month alone.

The letter states, “The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. “At a minimum, there is a perception that you and Authentic Campaigns could profit considerably from President Trump’s prosecution in a forum overseen by your father.”

“Experts have raised substantial concerns with Judge Merchan, your father, refusing to recuse himself from President Trump’s case despite your work on behalf of President Trump’s political adversaries,” the letter continued, adding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s political persecution against former President Donald Trump was “a convoluted and novel legal theory” used to charge the Republican that officials had already declined to pursue.

This comes after Trump’s legal team submitted an appeal to disqualify Judge Merchan from his New York criminal trial.

The appeal states that the case against Trump was compromised due to the judge’s daughter’s ties to Democratic figures.

Between January 1 and July 1, 2024, Democrats paid the fundraising firm $12.7 million. This is an 86 percent increase from the same time period in 2022, where Merchan only brought in $6.8 million.

Trump’s sentencing for his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records was postponed by Judge Merchan until September. Critics suggest the timing of the judge’s decision to delay Trump’s sentencing is further proof he is playing a political game.

With Trump’s sentencing being just two months before the presidential election, Democrats will stop at nothing to interfere with its results after they pushed President Joe Biden out of the race and put Harris in.