White House Melts Down Over Trump Calling Kamala Harris a 'DEI Hire'

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris claim she was only picked to be President Joe Biden’s running mate because of her race and the left’s goal of checking its DEI boxes.

Former President Donald Trump pointed just that out to a crowd during the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

"I've known her for a long time, indirectly, not directly… and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

The White House has a total liberal meltdown over Trump’s “hostile” comments and claiming the former president “failed” Black families across the U.S.

Harris’ campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, also accused Trump of trying to take back the White House with “Project 2025,” which the Republican has repeatedly confirmed he has no part of.

More from Tyler’s statement:

The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people. Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency – while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in. Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us. Today’s tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s MAGA rallies this entire campaign. It’s also exactly what the American people will see from across the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans. All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and actually show up to the debate on September 10.

Other Republicans such as Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) and Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) have also insinuated Harris was chosen as vice president to fill a gap in the Democrat’s “DEI” box.

In 2019, Biden himself admitted that whoever he chose as his running mate would be of color.

“Whomever I pick, preferably it will be someone who was of color and/or a different gender, but I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page,” he said at the time.

In 2020, he said that “little black and brown girls who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities” would be excited about his VP pick.

In reality, Harris was chosen to be Biden’s vice president based solely on her skin color— not because of her qualifications.

That is why Americans struggle to answer what Harris’s most significant accomplishments were.

DEI is also why the Secret Service wasn’t ready when a gunman fired several shots at Trump during his Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.

It’s important to note that Harris is not even entirely black. Her mother was born in India, and her father is a mix of European and African ancestry from Jamaica.

Yet, she and the entire Biden Administration pushed Harris as being the “first African American” down American’s throats.

The most alarming thing about Harris is that she has advocated for equity.

On several occasions, Harris has said that the U.S. government should treat people differently based on their race.