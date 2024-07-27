Joe Biden Has One Last Attack for Trump Before Leaving Office

President Joe Biden has one last thing on his agenda before leaving office, and of course, it involves attacking former President Donald Trump.

The president is set to propose a few changes to the U.S. Constitution next week in a bid to reform the Supreme Court. While he’s at it, Biden will also seek to reverse the higher court’s immunity decision on Trump.

Advertisement

According to a report, Biden will seek to establish term limits for Supreme Court Justices and an enforceable code of ethics. He will also push for a constitutional amendment that would limit immunity for presidents and other lawmakers—a response to a case brought before the SCOTUS by Trump, in which the court ruled that presidents are protected from prosecution for “official acts” during their time in office.

Biden is expected to make the announcement during a trip to Texas on Monday. However, the report notes that the proposal has not been finalized, and changes can occur.

When asked to comment on the topic, the White House referred back to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Thursday remarks in which she said the president “believes if you are serving in high office, you should be held to a transparency, accountability and you should be held to a high ethics.”

During his first address to Americans on his decision to exit the 2024 race, Biden insisted that reforming the Supreme Court is "critical to our democracy,” adding that he would work to do just that in his last six months in office.

Imposing term limits and an ethics code on the Supreme Court would likely require legislation. The current divided Congress is not expected to take up the issue before the end of the year. And even if Democrats control both chambers after the election, they’re all but certain to fall short of the 60 Senate seats needed to break a filibuster. A constitutional amendment would face even tougher odds, requiring two-thirds support from both chambers of Congress or from a convention called by two-thirds of the states, as well as the approval of three-fourths of state legislatures. Via Politico.

“I will keep fighting for my for my cancer moonshot, so we can end cancer as we know it because we can do it. And I’m going to call for Supreme Court reform because this is critical to our democracy, Supreme Court reform. You know, I will keep working to ensure America remains strong and secure and the leader of the free world,” Biden said.