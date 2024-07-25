Something's Not Right About the $50 Million Dumped Into Montana's Senate Race

Nearly $57 million has been dumped into the Montana senate race between far-left Democrat candidate Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

The pro-Second Amendment Republican is seen as a threat to the Democratic Party in Montana, which is why big-time progressive donors are pouring funds into the state’s senate race.

Tester, who is seeking a fourth term, has raised $6.4 million from May to June and has $11 million in cash on hand.

Sheehy, a newcomer to the political world, raised only $3 million in donations from mid-May to June and has $3.2 million on hand. He has acquired $13.7 million since announcing his candidacy for the Senate in 2023.

However, this doesn’t mean that Sheehy lacks support in the polls. Several surveys point to the Republican candidate’s slight advantage over Tester.

Earlier this month, Tester was grilled on the fact that his political opponent was catching up to him in the race, which he denied, arguing that he is "kicking [Sheehy’s] a—.”

When asked how much Tester was defeating Sheehy, he said, "That's not for you to know.”

Sheehy has accused Tester of buying votes using “millions of liberal dark money dollars from Chuck Schumer and his out-of-state, far-left allies.” He also said that Tester takes “more lobbyist cash than Crooked Joe Biden.”

Last year, far-left progressive billionaire George Soros and his son Alexander Soros each maxed out campaign contributions to Tester's campaign.

Tester has benefited from the Soros family contributions as the vulnerable Democrat seeks to raise money from left-wing donors ahead of what will be considered one of the most expensive Senate races of 2024.

In February, Tester criticized out-of-state billionaires who buy elections-- yet they continue to fund his.

Tester often slams the wealthy and well-connected for trying to wield power in Washington, D.C., a phenomenon he attributes to the Supreme Court’s landmark 2010 Citizens United decision, which ruled it unconstitutional to restrict outside groups from spending cash on campaign advertising. But the Democratic senator has long relied on billionaires to cut him checks; they’ve wired his own campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars since 2006, and many are lining up behind Tester as he hopes to retain his Montana Senate seat in a 2024 race widely viewed as a toss-up, Federal Election Commission records show. Via the NRSC.

Despite slamming billionaires who try to rig elections with their money, Tester was more than OK taking $32,000 from Soros. He also pocketed $6,600 from Democrat and climate alarmist Tom Steyer last year.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt also donated to his campaign.

At the same time, Tester declared that the Montana senate race “won’t be won by out-of-state billionaires or Super PACs.”