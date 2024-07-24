BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - LAST CHANCE!
Did This Democrat Just Admit What We All Knew About Kamala Harris' VP Role

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 24, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

I think we can all agree that Vice President Kamala Harris was never qualified to be President Joe Biden’s running mate. 

Since day one of the Biden-Harris Administration, her approval ratings have been shockingly low compared to the president’s, and that says a lot for a man who can’t walk up a flight of stairs. 

I mean, this is how most of her interviews go: 

So, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that Harris was made Biden’s VP for one reason and one reason only: her race. 

As a party that is constantly shoving DEI initiatives down voter’s throats, of course, they had to put a black woman in the White House, especially since their chances of winning the election were so low. 

According to political activist Jack Posobiec, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) was the favored candidate to run alongside Biden in 2020. 

However, Biden chose his running mate during the 2020 George Floyd riots, and then suddenly, the left went full-blown Black Lives Matter. 

So, they quickly had to change course and pick someone who checks their DEI boxes. 

Enter Harris. 

In 2020, late Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) told the New York Times that Biden chose Harris solely because of her race, admitting that her skin color was essential to the president’s campaign pitch. 

Biden Delivers Slurred Oval Office Address Defending His Failed Presidency Matt Vespa
The Times later revealed that Harris was not Biden’s first pick, noting that he was eyeing several other candidates, such as Whitmer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). 

This comes as Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) defended Harris on Tuesday from critics who claimed she is a “DEI hire.” 

“This is a right-wing campaign that's going to be racist [and] misogynistic against the vice president," Frost said. “These are just racist dog whistles. Whenever you hear 'DEI,' I want you to think about the N-word. I want you to think about racial slurs. That's what they actually mean.”

Frost claimed that former President Donald Trump’s election campaign would focus on being “racist and misogynistic” against Harris. 

He couldn’t understand why Harris would be compared to a “DEI hire” because, according to Frost, “she has more experience than Trump and J.D. Vance combined.”

