Tipsheet

AOC Has an Interesting Take on the Election

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 21, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Two days before President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race on Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) warned Americans what would happen if the Democratic Party forced him out. 

In a lengthy X live post, AOC disagreed with her fellow Democrats, who called on Biden to withdraw from the race, and explained why she thinks he won’t be replaced with Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave ... that they will support Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken,” the squad member said. 

AOC discussed the coup that has taken place in the White House, telling viewers that there will be significant risks down the road for forcing the president out this late in the race. 

“My community does not have the option to lose,” she continued. “If they’re going to come out and say all their little things on background, off the record, but they’re not going to be fully honest, I’m going to be honest for them. I’m in these rooms. I see what they say in conversations.”

As all roads lead to Harris taking Biden’s place on the ticket, AOC argued that that won’t happen. 

“I’m going to be honest for them. A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested in removing the whole ticket,” she said. “If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave, that they will support Kamala, Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken.” 

“I have stood up in rooms with all of these people, and I have said, ‘Game out your actual plan for me.’ What are the risks of this going to the Supreme Court? And no one had an answer for me.… I’m talking about the lawyers. I’m talking about the legislators,” AOC continued. 

Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race follows mega-donors who refused to donate any more money to the Democratic Party until the president withdrew. Reports suggested that Harris would step in and take Biden’s place so that the campaign funds could swiftly transfer to her. 

However, AOC had an interesting take on the matter. 

“If you think that is going to be an easy transition, I’m here to tell you that a huge amount of the donor class and these elites who are pushing for the president not to be the nominee also do not want to see the VP be the nominee,” she added. 

