The 2024 Russian Collusion Narrative Just Imploded
If This Is What the Media Is Writing About Trump, the Internals Must...
The Media Lies Add Up
White House Responds to What Putin Said About Kamala Harris
Harris Changes Her Tune on Plastic Straws
Paxton Warned Texas County This Would Happen if They Moved Forward With Voter...
Jake Tapper and Jeffrey Goldberg, Good Buddies Who Hate Trump
What If Trump Runs Ahead of His Poll Numbers -- Again?
Of Course the Harris-Walz Campaign Went With the False Narrative About JD Vance
Does the Harris Campaign Regret Picking Walz Over Shapiro?
Remember the Zulocks, the Gay Activists Who Abused Their Sons? Here's Where Their...
The New Manifesto: Kamala Harris and the Rise of a Revolutionary America
You Will Never Understand How Evil They Are
Kamala Harris Vows Death Tax Increase
Tipsheet

August Jobs Report Had Landed

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 06, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

Fewer jobs were added to the U.S. economy in August than expected, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The U.S. added 142,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month, short of the 165,000 economists predicted, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent.

Advertisement

There were also revisions for June and July.

[E]mployment gains for June and July were revised down sharply, portraying an even weaker picture of the labor market in early summer. The report, along with the downward revisions, may prompt the Federal Reserve to lower its key interest rate more sharply at a meeting later this month, some economists said. […]

Payroll gains were revised from 179,000 to 118,000 in June and from 114,000 to 89,000 in July, underscoring that the labor market may be cooling more rapidly than economists anticipated. (USA Today)

“Friday’s jobs report reveals accelerating weakness in the American economy, as we've been saying all along," said Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network. "Job creation was below expectations, and half of new positions were created in the unproductive government or quasi-government healthcare and social services sectors. A record 8.2 million Americans have second jobs. Prior months’ job creation was significantly revised down – again. So far this year, the number of unemployed Americans has increased by one million."

Recommended

Remember the Zulocks, the Gay Activists Who Abused Their Sons? Here's Where Their Cases Stand Today. Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Ortiz said the weakening U.S. economy is what happens after nearly four years of the Biden-Harris administration's bad policies. 

"Families are paying approximately $28,000 more due to the cost increases under this administration, hurting discretionary spending and the Main Street economy," he noted. "Harris’s anti-small business platform of repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacting the largest tax hike in American history, and expanding Biden’s burdensome labor and environmental regulations would break the cracking American labor market and economy.”

Tags: JOBS REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember the Zulocks, the Gay Activists Who Abused Their Sons? Here's Where Their Cases Stand Today. Mia Cathell
The 2024 Russian Collusion Narrative Just Imploded Matt Vespa
The Media Lies Add Up Victor Davis Hanson
If This Is What the Media Is Writing About Trump, the Internals Must Be Atrocious for Harris Matt Vespa
Of Course the Harris-Walz Campaign Went With the False Narrative About JD Vance Rebecca Downs
Why AP Was Forced to Delete This Tweet About JD Vance Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember the Zulocks, the Gay Activists Who Abused Their Sons? Here's Where Their Cases Stand Today. Mia Cathell
Advertisement