How Conservatives Are Reacting to Biden Dropping Out of the Race

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will not seek reelection just four months before the November 2024 election.

Despite opposition from those who say Biden should resign due to his ailing cognitive health, the 81-year-old president will still serve the rest of his term.

Joe Biden officially announces he isn’t running in 2024. Good riddance to the worst president in my life. The Democrat insurrection against him worked. https://t.co/S8RKZrBHqk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2024

WHAT DID KAMALA KNOW AND WHEN DID SHE KNOW IT?



SHE MUST ANSWER FOR HER ROLE IN THE COVERUP OF THE CENTURY. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

We’ve been ready for this



Entire race is about to reset



Game on. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 21, 2024

We’re not running against a candidate. We’re running against a system. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 21, 2024

“81 Million votes” and he’s dropping out? — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 21, 2024

Now the Democrats are rigging their *own* elections — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 21, 2024

Someone should let Joe know he’s decided not to run. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 21, 2024

So let me get this straight. #JoeBiden drops out as a candidate because he isn’t competent? OR is it because HE CANNOT WIN? If he isn’t competent, then he surely should NOT be president. Dems are fine with a shadow government, but they need a puppet that can win. He wants… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 21, 2024