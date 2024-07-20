Does This Mean Biden Is Staying In the Race?

President Joe Biden is dead set on beating former President Donald Trump despite facing pressure from dozens of Democrats to drop out.

More than 30 Congressional Democrats, including donors and former President Obama, have urged Biden to drop out—even his family is now reportedly on board with the idea.

However, Biden is committed to the idea that he is the only candidate to beat Trump.

And it doesn't help that people close to the president, such as Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), are blowing smoke up his ears.

As of this week, Trump leads Biden by +3.0.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is proceeding with a virtual roll call as it prepares to vote on Biden as the party's presidential nominee.

Every day, Biden’s political career flip-flops. One day, he's dropping out; the next, he's not.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Biden would drop out of the race as soon as this weekend. However, the Biden-Harris campaign is planning several fundraising events extending to the month's end.

On July 29, the duo will be at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts to raise money for their sinking campaign. Late-night talk show host David Letterman and Hawaiian Gov. Josh Green (D) will be just some elite guests attending.

Despite what reports say about Biden withdrawing from the race, the fundraising event further proves the 81-year-old president has no plans to go anywhere.

Meanwhile, Harris assured more than 300 Democrat donors that they have nothing to worry about despite concerns Biden can't beat Trump.

Her comments come as dozens of donors stall donations until Biden is replaced.

Harris told the group on Friday that despite what the media says, “we” will win this election.

Careful not to say “Biden” will beat Trump, Harris told the group of donors that “We are going to win.”