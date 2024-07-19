MSNBC Attempts to Trick Viewers Into Thinking They Were at the RNC

The lunatic ladies of MSNBC criticized the Republican National Convention (RNC) despite not even being there. However, according to them, they were.

Hosts Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Jen Psaki used a large LED screen to make it look like they were at the Milwaukee RNC when, in reality, they were broadcasting from the comfort of their Manhattan headquarters.

However, this didn’t stop them from criticizing Trump and his vice presidential pick, JD Vance (R-OH).

Just to get ahead of things, the lunatics at MSNBC will claim to accurately analyze tonight’s RNC events, but they aren’t actually here. They can’t feel the room because they aren’t in it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 19, 2024

Their lack of transparency on the location of their broadcast raised ethical concerns about trying to convince viewers the hosts were somewhere they were not.

“If news organizations don’t represent where they are clearly, then how is the audience to have faith and confidence in the actual content of the reporting?” former CNN Washington Bureau Chief Frank Sesno told The New York Times.

He acknowledged that it could seem “frivolous” to make a big deal out of the network not actually being at the RNC but insisted that there is “something profoundly important here.”

“News organizations need to be very careful and very transparent about what they represent and how they represent it,” he said.

“The arrangement — which several veteran television news producers described as unorthodox — has created something of a trompe l’oeil effect. A casual glance at the screen would suggest that MSNBC’s top anchors were covering the convention in person,” the NYT added.

The outlet noted that MSNBC hosts regularly announce their location at the top of every broadcast hour, such as in New York or at MSNBC headquarters. However, throughout the week, they only mentioned their location a few times over several hours of coverage.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) mocked MSNBC for pretending as if they were at the RNC.