Here Where Most Voters Stand With JD Vance

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 19, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This week at the Republican National Convention (RNC), former President Donald Trump announced his vice president pick: Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R). 

After his announcement, the country had mixed feelings about Vance as Trump’s sidekick, given the Ohio senator’s past comments about Trump. 

However, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey, voters are starting to warm up to a Trump-Vance ticket. 

The poll found that Vance has a 51 percent approval rating. This is a stark difference from just the 32 percent who disapprove of the Hillbilly elegy running alongside Trump, giving him a 19-point advantage. 

In 2021, Trump endorsed Vance for senate, who then went on to win the Republican primary and the general election. 

Broken down by demographics, more men approve of Vance than women (54-47 percent), but it still holds an advantage rather than a disadvantage. 

Meanwhile, 40 percent of black voters and 55 percent of Hispanic voters approve of Vance. 

Among Independent voters, 48 percent support Vance as Trump’s running mate, while only 29 percent disapprove. 

On Friday, Vance rebuffed Democrats who are calling for the president to drop out of the 2024 race, citing concerns for his cognitive health. This comes as 30 congressional Democrats are urging Biden to exit and let Vice President Kamala Harris take his place. 

However, none of the Democrats have asked the 81-year-old president to leave office before his term is up. 

Vance argued that if Biden doesn't have the "cognitive function" to stay in the race, he "certainly" isn't stable enough to be in office right now. 

During the Republican National Convention (RNC), Vance attempted to appeal to working-class Americans by sharing stories of his childhood being raised in poverty in Ohio with a mother who struggled with drug addiction for decades. 

He vowed that the Trump-Vance Administration would result in economic opportunity for working-class Americans. 

“In Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio and every corner of our nation, I promise you this: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from,” Vance said. “And every single day for the next four years, when I walk into that White House to help President Trump, I will be doing it for you, for your family, for your future, and for this great country.”

