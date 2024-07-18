Does Kamala Harris Even Have a Chance?

Rumor has it that President Joe Biden will withdraw from the 2024 race as soon as this weekend, and Vice President Kamala Harris will replace him. But does she even have a chance?

Advertisement

Well, if you look at Harris’ track record— no.

Harris’ approval ratings are worse than Biden’s.

Just three in five Democrat voters said they would vote for the vice president, with only 25 percent of independent voters saying they would cast their ballot for her, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll.

Harris, despite being more unliked than Biden, is a woman, and she is black, and Democrats will surely ride that wave all the way to the polls.

However, Harris still had a hand in how bad the country is today, and Americans don’t just forget the bills they struggle to pay or the innocent loved ones killed by Biden’s immigration policies.

Still, Harris lacks leadership qualities and commanding respect; her speeches aren’t memorable or moving, and she deflects by cackling or throwing someone other than herself under the bus. She seems to be OK doing nothing. (Cough cough, being appointed as the border czar but then refuses actually to go to the border).

She is like the kind of wallpaper that disappears into the background and doesn’t do much.

Harris will be long remembered as the “do nothing VP.”

On the rare occasions she is asked legitimate questions, she snaps back with snarky comments but no real answers.

NBC News previously reported that Harris received the worst vice presidential rating in the network’s poll's history, with a net -17 rating.

Jason Miller, one of Trump's closest advisors, insisted that Harris is no match for Trump and his campaign will not change should Biden drop out.

“Nothing fundamentally changes," Miller said. “And the fact of the matter is whether it's Joe Biden or (Vice President) Kamala Harris, or any other radical liberal Democrats, they all share responsibility for the failure of destroying our economy and ruining our borders.”

So, all in all, nothing changes, whether it’s Biden or Harris running against Trump.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) echoed similar sentiments, saying that Trump has enough momentum and supporters that no matter the Democrat nominee, the former president can beat him.

“As President Trump has said, he was, they had sort of prepared in the mindset that they would run against Biden, but it doesn't matter. I mean, if they put Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, she's the co-owner of all the policies, it's not any better," Johnson said. "It doesn't matter who they run. Anybody that they would put in that place – this election is not about personalities; it's about policies and what it means to people."