‘It Was a Nightmare:’ Witness Describes the Horrific Scene the Moment Trump Was Attacked

“It was a nightmare,” said a woman who was in the crowd the moment Former President Donald Trump was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Donna Hutz thought attending a Trump rally would be a memorable experience, and it was— but for the wrong reason.

Speaking to NBC News TODAY, Hutz heard three shots fired before watching Trump hit the ground and witnessing the two people seated next to her being shot.

“Both the man and the woman were laying on the bleachers; they just fell down in front of them,” Hutz said, who was lying on the ground at the time.

A man laid a towel down on one of the victim’s heads “out of respect" as the crowd started screaming, realizing what had happened.

Another witness explained she had no idea a gun was shot or that Trump was injured, saying it happened so fast.

“Then I looked at him, and while the four Secret Service jumped on the stage and pushed him straight down. Then they also pushed on all the photographers that were down there, there was like a pile of them, nobody was moving for a couple of minutes,” she said. “I thought somebody was having a party but then everything, everything just stopped and, I mean, I thought it was five minutes into the speech, but I think now it was 10 minutes into the speech.”

Republican Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) said he thought the “worst” the moment he heard gunshots fire.

As soon as he realized what had happened, Meuser tried to jump the barrier to help before Secret Service agents stepped in and removed Trump from the way.

“I really was, was thinking the worst. And so you get a you get a surge of anger or frustration, of wanting to do something,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wile have urged staff to stay home, away from the D.C. and West Palm Beach offices.