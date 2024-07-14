Russia Blames Biden Administration for Would-Be Assassination Against Trump

In the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, foreign countries are coming out against the Biden Administration for provoking the attack.

Russia accused the Biden White House of inciting violence by creating an “atmosphere” of opportunity for such an attack.

“We do not believe that the attempt to eliminate and assassinate Trump was organized by the current authorities,” Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “But the atmosphere around candidate Trump … provoked what America is confronting today.”

The Kremlin’s remarks echoed several Republicans who also blamed the Democratic Party for the attack. They claimed that the left’s constant rhetoric of calling Trump a "dictator" and a "threat to Democracy” incited violence.

Peskov criticized the fact that there wasn’t heightened security for the former president given the countless threats he faces, as well as political attempts to take Trump down.

“After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena - using first legal tools, the courts, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate - it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger,” he continued.

A bullet grazed Trump’s ear, just barely missing his head on Saturday night during his Pennsylvania rally. Biden announced that an investigation has been launched into the security apparatus.

When asked whether the attack would affect the November election, Peskov said the country has no desire to interfere.

“It is not for us to judge,” he said. “This is a U.S. matter.”

The Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to call Trump.

Meanwhile, Madeline covered other world leaders' reactions to the would-be assassination of Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, wishing Trump a quick recovery.

Trump touched down in Milwaukee on Sunday ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention (RNC), where he will be officially nominated as the GOP presidential nominee.