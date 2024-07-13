BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki Pulls the Curtain Back on Biden's 'Strategy'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is casting doubts on her old boss's strategy to win back voters as pressure builds for him to drop out of the 2024 race over the dementia-rattled president. 

Turning to MSNBC, Psaki said the Biden campaign’s magic plan isn’t working, adding that they aren’t showing enough empathy toward the 81-year-old’s health. 

“It's not a good sign when everybody's taking it live, and the questions are predominantly about the president's health and well-being," Psaki said. "That's not a good sign on how things are going." 

Since Biden’s debate performance sparked concern about whether he could handle another four years in office, the president’s campaign has propped him up in front of more cameras in an effort to fool Americans into thinking it was just a “bad night.” 

However, it has backfired— resulting in one Democrat senator and 20 House Democrats to urge Biden to step aside just four months before the November election. 

Psaki criticized Biden’s staff, alluding that they are failing to bring out the “magic.” 

Unless there are circus animals and people walking on water, I don’t think anything could distract the fact that Biden is not mentally with it. The curtain has been drawn back on his health, the music has been played, and voters cannot unsee the truth. 

The former White House staffer suggested that the Biden campaign needs to highlight the president’s soft side and show he is “incredibly empathetic.”

“It's his interactions with people," Psaki said. “He cares about; he loves to hold babies. He legitimately loves them. He loves to travel with members of Congress. So, that you're not seeing. And because you're not seeing, and the public is not seeing him and the magic of Joe Biden, you're relying on how is he going to answer the ninth question about his mental acuity at a press conference, and in that sense, the strategy is not going well." 

Meanwhile, Biden defiantly sent a letter to congressional Democrats, refusing to drop out of the race. He continues to claim he is the only candidate who can beat former President Donald Trump despite polls showing him far behind— even in states he won in 2020. 

