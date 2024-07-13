Here We Go Again: US Intelligence Claims Russia Helping Trump Win 2024 Election

Here we go again: U.S. Intelligence officials claim Russia is helping former President Donald Trump win the 2024 election while undermining President Joe Biden.

The Democratic Party must be out of ideas to smear Trump if they’re peddling another Russia Collusion Hoax narrative.

Officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are warning that Russia poses a "preeminent threat" to the presidential election and will use social media to manipulate the public’s opinion in favor of Trump.

At the same time, the officials claim the country will sabotage Biden’s chances of reelection. (It's not like the 81-year-old president is doing that himself whenever he opens his mouth.)

ODNI asserted that Russia will use information warfare, “the same aim as in previous elections,” according to NBC News, to “target key voter groups in swing states to exploit political divisions in the U.S. and erode support for Ukraine.”

“Russia is sophisticated enough to know that targeting swing state voters is particularly valuable to them,” the official stated, adding that the government expects to see a significant shift in its increase of underhanded activities as November gets closer.

The outlet claimed that in 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to sway the American people’s view of Trump and erode its opinion of the Democratic Party— alluding that the Russian government believes Trump is more sympathetic toward the Kremlin.

The ODNI official also stated that Russia is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to mimic Southern or Midwestern accents to spread disinformation in the U.S. The officials are closely monitoring Russia, China, and Iran, calling the countries the “Big Three” players in regard to election interference.

However, ODNI said that China is taking a more cautious approach, focusing on influencing American opinions more loosely by inflating its potential to collect and monitor U.S. data from social media platforms, such as TikTok.

“China would be interested in down-ballot races down to the state and potentially local level. But to be clear, this is something we're watching at this time rather than actively seeing it as we did in the 2022 cycle. Right now, our assessment is focused on China not seeing a benefit in supporting either candidate or either party,” the official stated.

When it comes to Iran, ODNI officials hypothesize that the country wants to incite social divisions in the U.S. and "undermine confidence in the US democratic institutions.”

Keep in mind this is merely speculation. ODNI officials later admitted that they have not “observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia.”