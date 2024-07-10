It's Past Joe Biden's Bedtime

A few days ago President Joe Biden told Democrat lawmakers he would not be able to work past 8 p.m. because he needs to go to bed early, showing beyond doubt that he cannot last another four years in office without expiring.

Biden has faced mounting pressure since his embarrassing and concerning debate performance against former President Donald Trump. To make matters worse, he sank his ship further after his first post-debate interview with ABC News which was meant to assure voters he was mentally capable of staying in office.

CNN host Jake Tapper rested this case by airing an impactful montage of Biden being “not coherent.”

Tapper pointed out that the Democratic Party is late to acknowledge Biden’s mental incompetence despite the right-leaning media highlighting his dementia-like health for some time now.

The CNN host has fueled his criticism of Biden since the debate, in which Tapper moderated alongside the network's Dana Bash.

He played a clip from Biden's interview where he claimed he was the first Black woman to serve with a Black president.

“Not coherent,” Tapper hit back.

Watch here for probably one of the few times CNN has ever told the truth:

This is it. The search is over.



Behold: The greatest CNN segment in history.pic.twitter.com/Zyx76IYz0G — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 9, 2024

The CNN host did not hold back in his criticism of Biden’s mental unstableness, ruthlessly saying that the president fails to deliver his answers every time he’s in front of cameras.

A recent national poll found that just 29 percent of likely voters believe the 81-year-old president has the mental acuity and stamina to serve in office, compared to the 61 percent who said he does not.

Thirty-three percent of respondents said Biden should be the Democrat nominee, while more than half, 52 percent, want the president replaced.

Now back to Biden being too tired to make it past 8 p.m.

The New York Post pointed out concerns about having a president who goes to bed at the same time a two-year-old child would.

If some type of national or international crisis were to develop at 9 or 10 p.m., would Biden be unable to deal with it? Facing a threat of nuclear confrontation with China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea, how could our country deal with them if our commander-in-chief was counting sheep? Via the NYP.

Being the POTUS is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job. That’s not an option.

Biden treats his job in the White House as a cushiony 9 to 5, taking advantage of PTO who has spent over 40 percent of his presidency on vacation.

The United States will fall so long as Biden is in office.