Tipsheet

Joy Reid Would Rather Vote for a President In a Coma Rather Than Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Townhall Media

MSNBC host Joy Reid said she would rather vote for a comatose Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump. 

Reid went off in a rant about how she would vote for President Biden over Trump, who she called Hitler, even if he was in a coma. 

"Let me know when you guys are finished fighting amongst yourselves who I gotta vote for in November to keep Hitler out the White House. That’s all I wanna know,” Reid said in a social media video. “By the way, if it’s Biden in a coma, Imma vote for Biden in a coma.” 

Racist Reid's remarks come as Biden faces scrutiny over his debate performance in which he suffered several malfunctions resulting in Americans, as well as Democrats, urging him to drop out of the race. 

“Play in traffic all you want in front of these Republicans, acting a fool in front of these people instead of privately declaring your stuff. But don’t text me no more, because I’m not taking no more of these texts. Just let me know when you guys are finished figuring it out Democrats, because I know y’all the freakout people,” Reid’s rant continued. 

The woke liberal host said she doesn’t even really like Biden that much, but suggested she will vote for anyone who is not Trump. 

“I don’t even really particularly like the guy. A lot of his policies, don’t like him. He’s not Donald Trump, right? Yeah, Hitler, White House, we keeping them out, keeping Project 2025 out. That’s all I care about,” she said. 

Despite Democrats nationwide calling for the octogenarian president to exit the race, Biden vowed to stay in, confident he could beat Trump. 

However, during his first post-debate interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, the host pointed out that he has never seen a president have a 36 percent approval rating and still “get reelected.”  


