Obama-Appointed Judge Faces Impeachment for Having Loud Sexual Encounters in Her Chambers

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross thought she was getting off with a slap on the wrist after she was reprimanded for having loud sex in her chambers. But now, it appears she could face more extensive consequences.

Advertisement

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA-09) announced on Thursday that he is working on articles of impeachment against Ross. “Her egregious misconduct, severe lack of integrity, and blatant impartiality warrant impeachment proceedings,” he wrote in a post on X.

🚨 BREAKING: I’m actively drafting articles of impeachment against U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross.



Her egregious misconduct, severe lack of integrity, and blatant impartiality warrant impeachment proceedings.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/mPAMuhMVvh — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) June 4, 2026

Clyde seeks to remove Ross from her position because of her misconduct. This comes after reports revealed she faced a reprimand for having sexual trysts in her chambers with an Atlanta police deputy chief during work hours for two years. Ross is married to another man.

The issue came to light when law clerks and other members of staff reported hearing their sexual escapades behind the chambers’ closed doors. She began her affair with Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier in 20023. It lasted until 2025.

Clerks reported hearing “moaning,” “kissing sounds,” and “other noises consistent with intimate activity,” according to a complaint that was filed against her. This typically occurred during lunchtime.

POV: You're walking through the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia during lunch 🤨



Judge Elenor Ross is getting railed out in her "chamber" by the deputy chief of the Atlanta police department, Kelley Collier.



When the initial accusations came to… pic.twitter.com/8N2KKcTxVB — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) June 1, 2026

In one instance, they were so loud a clerk said they had to leave the office for the entire day. Another said Ross would turn up the music in her office to try masking the sound. The complaint notes that they made the workplace “extremely uncomfortable and troubling.”

Investigators looked into the matter after the complaint was filed, even going so far as to test a stain on her couch for semen. When confronted about the matter, Ross lied about it, claiming it was an attack from political opponents. After the allegations were confirmed, however, the judge confessed.

A group of judges from the 11th Circuit gave Ross a private warning rather than punishing her publicly because that’s what happens when you have a two-tier justice system. In fact, I’m not even confident that she will be impeached and removed from the bench. But hopefully, this escapade prompts her to scope out other locations for her romantic dalliances.